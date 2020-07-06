Cryptocurrecny Market Update: Altcoins drive the rally, Bitcoin attempts to settle above $9,200

- The cryptocurrency market woke up from a prolonged period of hibernation.
- Altcoins show better results, while Bitcoin lags behind.
The cryptocurrency market has come into motion on Monday as Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been slowly recovering from the lower boundaries of the recent consolidation channels. While the upside momentum is still weak, the chances are that we will see the end of the depressing range-bound trading and get some excitement.
Meanwhile, the global stock markets are on the rise as bullish enthusiasm from China has triggered the upside momentum on the global equities despite lingering concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 and uncertainties about economic recovery. Later during the day, traders will be waiting for the final reading of U.S. services and composite PMIs and ISM non-manufacturing Index for June. Signs of improvement me prove supportive both for stocks and Bitcoin as the correlation between the assets has been on the rise recently.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD tries to develop the upside move above $9,200. The first digital asset has gained 1.7% since the start of the day and nearly 2% since this time on Sunday; however, a sustainable move above $9,300 (the highest level of the previous week at $9,288) area is needed for the upside to gain traction. Bitcoin's market dominance reduced to 63.9%. as major altcoins demonstrate higher gains.
BTC/USD daily chart
ETH/USD jumped above daily SMA50 and hit the intraday high of $236.70. The coin has gained over 4% of its value in the recent 24 hours moving within a strong bullish trend. The next critical resistance is created by $240.00 While the support comes at $230.00 that served as an upside barrier during the previous week.
ETH/USD daily chart
XRP/USD is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-five. The coin is changing hands at $0.1850, nearly 5% higher from this time on Sunday. A strong move above $0.1800 helped to create a bullish bias and bring the next critical target of $0.1900 into focus. The support comes at $0.1800. It is followed by the intraday low of $0/1772.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin starts the week on a bullish note, gains ground above $9,200
BTC/USD jumped above $9,200 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,200, having gained 1.00% on a day-to-day basis and 1.36% since the start of the day.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in XRP/USD move towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900.
ADA/USD beats the market with 2.3% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins.
ETH bulls get ready for a breakthrough
Ethereum (ETH) is gaining ground both against USD and BTC. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.7 billion is changing hands above $230.00 after a short-lived attempt to break above $234.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.