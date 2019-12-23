- CryptoCompare published monthly trends for the cryptocurrency industry.
- Investors are interested in derivatives trading.
The global provider of digital assets data revealed the details of the cryptocurrency exchange market analysis in the recent November 2019 Exchange Review.
Charles Hayter, co-founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, commented:
"2019 has seen considerable focus across the digital asset industry on producing reliable data on the exchange-traded market, to tackle the problem of 'fake' volumes. CryptoCompare's high quality, granular analysis, ranking the global exchanges, has brought greater transparency to the crypto asset class, enabling market participants to make better decisions."
Among other things, the review analyzes exchanges' trading volumes, fee types, list of available products including derivatives, supported fiat currencies and stablecoins.
The November report revealed a transition of trading volume from top-tier (-6.9% exchanges to low tier exchanges (+3.7%). As a result, the top-tier exchanges now process only 31.4% of the total cryptocurrency market trading volumes.
OKEx and Huobi are the most popular platforms for trading cryptocurrency-based derivatives. In November, the platforms registered a total volume of $91.5 billion and $89.52 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, regulated Bitcoin derivatives trading is still dominated by CME futures. The trading volume grew by 35.2% in November to $4.22 billion.
These results confirm the growing interest in cryptocurrency-related products. Investors are seeking solutions that would allow them to have exposure to digital assets without actually owning them. Also, cryptocurrency derivatives, such as Bitcoin futures allow betting on price decrease, thus capitalizing on both bullish and bearish trends.
The market is on recovery tack ahead of Christmas
At the time of writing, Bitcoin and ma majority of top-20 altcoins are in a green zone as the market is extended the weekend recovery. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulations increased to $199 billion, while an average daily trading volume registered at $83 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance has jumped to $68.9%, which is the highest level since September.
BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,568, having gained 5.4% in recent 24 hours; ETH/USD hit $135.29 high before retreating to $133.00 by press time. The coin is 3% higher from this time on Sunday. XRP/USD is hovering below $0.20, with 1.5% of day-to-day gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD holds above $7,500 as $8,000 beckons
Bitcoin corrected higher over the weekend alongside other major cryptoassets. According to the confluence detector tool, BTC is trading above most of the critical barriers, which have turned into support levels.
XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again
Ripple maintains a short-term uptrend despite the hurdle at $0.20. The technical levels are holding ground in the positive, further emphasizing a potential break above $0.20.
ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle
Ethereum sustains bullish action emanating from the generally impressive weekend session. A break out of the descending channel resistance could place Ether in a trajectory eyeing $160.
Why BCH/USD short-lived breakout stalled under $200?
Bitcoin Cash hits a snag within a whisker of $200. Overbought conditions hint a possible reversal likely to test $190 support again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.