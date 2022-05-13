Several years ago, when Bitcoin was already on the way up hitting $5,000 for the first time, I was featured in a two page special spread in The Daily Telegraph. Alongside Jamie Dimon, CEO JP Morgan.
We basically agreed the rationale for cryptos was questionable. I believe he shifted his view a little later on.
For me, the outlook was clear and has always been consistent. That the market would rally strongly, at the time I though $20,000 was a big call, but then collapse back to zero.
I have always said the Crypto market presents better odds than a casino and so you have a reasonable chance of actually winning at it. But treat it as just that.
To trade crypto in modest amounts is extremely entertaining while being fraught with danger from the huge volatility. Even if your overall view is correct, you are most probably going to be whipped out of that position should you entertain any of the usual risk management stop loss style techniques.
My stated view in that special report, and has been ever since, is that crypto prices could go to extremely high levels, but quite possibly would inevitably return to zero. In fact, the name of the personal report I wrote at the time, was “BitcoinZero”.
Many people have become rich in the crypto mania, and far more have lost their shirts. This is the very nature of any tulip bulb type market boom and bust.
In such markets, there are the added dangers of initial success leading to ever heavier betting by participants, I mean investing, until the inevitable turnaround catches them at their most heavily leveraged point. It doesn’t take long for them to lose everything.
This can happen to us in any market, and has indeed happened to me on occasion. Managing leverage is key to long term performance. A general principle. However in the far greater volatility of the crypto world. Personal over-enthusiasm has been on a whole different level.
Why the Crypto Crash matters to all investors? A very special message today to property, stock, currency and commodity investors.
This lesson is garnered from the experience of the Global Financial Crisis. The extremely highly leveraged CDOs of mortgage bonds markets, were simply the weakest link in the chain of then massive leveraged speculation across all global markets.
The weakest link shattered and let go first, and then the strain shifted to the next link and so on. Until property and equity markets and almost every asset class had indeed crashed.
This time, the global leverage across all markets is perhaps 100 times larger?
There is a very real and distinct probability that the collapse of crypto markets is only the first link to shatter.
That the repercussions with a market so widely participated in and of such significant size, are unavoidable in both sentiment and very real bottom line losses across the next and the next and the next asset class. Think just the start of the GFC, but a much bigger event, and you will begin to grasp how great the risk truly is at the moment.
This scenario may somehow be buffered, but every investor and market participant worldwide needs to understand the level of risk we are now all faced with.
Why was I always doubtful as to the sustainability of crypto?
None of the claims about it were true. It is not more efficient that existing systems. You really cannot be pro-environment and invested in crypto at the same time. Crypto currencies do not own the blockchain concept. BlockChain is not invincible it can be hacked. The security of your holdings is less than in existing systems. The cost of transaction is now higher. There is no secrecy to your transactions. Anyone can mine it, including government authorities, and thereby have access to the entire ledger when they hack it. Which they most certainly do.
For me, though, it was the inevitable growing size of the ledger making it too expensive to continue to maintain. Bitcoin was always on a self-destructive path. This is why fees have been introduced on transactions. The end game was always it would simply become too expensive for user transactions and for miners to maintain ledgers.
Then there is the volatility, which is just extraordinary, and will also drive participants away. If the losses haven’t already done so.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
Can Zilliqa bulls attempt a 25% recovery rally
Zilliqa price prepares for a minor rally as Bitcoin bears seem to be taking a nap. As the UST depeg crash reaches its climax, altcoins seem to be popping up, therefore, ZIL could also follow the trend and attempt a relief rally.
Here's why Polkadot price likely to fall to $6.90
Polkadot price could continue the steep decline, and a short opportunity could present itself, but the technicals need more time to establish a clear entry. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach at $14.50.
Ethereum Price Head and Shoulders pattern forecasts a drop to $1400
ETH price is setting up a classic trading pattern, an opportunity to go short could present itself in the days to come. Ethereum price sell-off is primarily correlated with the overall sentiment in the crypto market regarding security vs. asset arguments.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.