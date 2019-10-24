Bitcoin price (BTC) hovered near widely-predicted support levels on Oct. 24 after a day of carnage sent markets tumbling to five-month lows.
Bitcoin battles fresh Congressional criticism
Data from Coin360 showed Bitcoin stabilizing on Thursday following its sudden downturn a day previously, during which BTC/USD lost $500 in just five minutes.
As Cointelegraph reported, the losses had long been anticipated, with analysts almost exactly predicting the floor lying at Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average — approximately $7,400.
The bottom in fact came at $7,360, while attention now focuses on Bitcoin’s next move. A major factor potentially exerting pressure on price is governmental scrutiny of Libra, Facebook’s proposed digital currency.
This week, the United States Congress again grilled CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a public hearing, during which Bitcoin also came in for criticism.
Beyond external factors, meanwhile, price decreases could test a technical theory focusing on Bitcoin miners. According to some calculations, current miner profitability demands a Bitcoin price of at least $6,500.
Participation could drop — though likely temporarily due to the self-adjusting difficulty algorithm — if BTC/USD falls lower, as it did during the pit of the bear market in December 2018. Nevertheless, investment in mining infrastructure suggests that regardless of price performance, miners are bullish about the future.
Altcoin markets enter an uneasy pause
Altcoins meanwhile continued to see red as Bitcoin showed little sign of recovery. Having fallen around 8% during the dip, the top ten cryptocurrencies then lingered at lower levels.
Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, nonetheless staved off heavier losses, dropping 3.5% to trade at $161 on Thursday.
Others fared worse, notably Binance Coin (BNB), which shed 8% to land at $16.50.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $204 billion at press time, with Bitcoin improving its share marginally to 66%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes the decline, $7,400 gives way
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline and moved below $7,400 handle. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,370, down 1% since the beginning of the day and losing over 7% on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25
The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over.
Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology
Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD loses over 5% amid sharp sell-off on the market
EOS, the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.5 billion hit $2.53 low on Wednesday amid a sharp sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.