- Travala.com, a popular crypto travel site, has seen its monthly revenue increase by 205% in May compared to April.
- Current data shows that 60% of the bookings made using the platform in May were paid through crypto.
- Travala.com CEO said that the platform could not have grown as much if it only supported fiat payments.
Crypto travel booking site, Travala.com, witnessed its monthly revenue increase by 205% in May compared to April, according to a recent announcement. On the other hand, the platform saw a 60% decrease in room bookings in May compared to March. According to a Cointelegraph report, Juan Otero, the CEO of Travala.com, explained that domestic travel is increasing as the restrictions are being eased.
We’re fortunate to see our users coming back as soon as they have the opportunity to travel again, even if it is just locally or short weekends nearby… The increase is mainly driven by domestic travel.
Travala.com data shows that 60% of the bookings made using the platform in May were paid through crypto. While Bitcoin was used for 21% of the payments, the firm’s AVA token was used for 16% and 23% used other crypto assets. Otero further said that people are seemingly more open to spending crypto than before. He added that there has been a significant rise in crypto payments on the platform.
Over 60% of our bookings are paid in crypto so we have seen a huge increase in the volume of travel bookings paid with crypto. I believe it’s not just because crypto adoption is growing every day but also because we have built a platform that allows people to pay with [with crypto while removing] a lot of the friction.
Only 40% of the payments made in May used PayPal or credit cards. Otero said that Travala would not have grown as much if it only supported fiat payments.
We appeal to a market that has been neglected in travel but is also growing really fast, the crypto enthusiastic so this is helping us grow faster than other [online travel agencies] that rely on just traditional markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD faces stiff resistance in path back to $10,000
BTC/USD bears remained in control as the price fell from $9,523.20 to $9,522.40. If the buyers want the price to go back above the $10,000 zone, they will need to overcome stiff resistance at $9,700. This level has the Previous Week high ...
XRP/USD bears remain in control as price looks to drop below SMA 50 support
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second consecutive day as the price dipped from $0.203 to $0.2023. The price has found support at the SMA 50. The MACD shows sustained bullish market ...
ETH/USD bears take control as the price consolidates in the pennant formation
ETH/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $237.65 to $237.15. The price has support at the upward trending line as it continues to trend inside the pennant formation and the 20-day ...
ADA/USD free-falls 1% in minutes despite positive sentiments
Cardano outperformed most cryptocurrencies in the market last week. In fact, ADA more than doubled its value in less than a week. On the upside, ADA/USD has traded new yearly highs at ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.