Institutional crypto trading platform Talos has onboarded Amber Group as its newest liquidity provider amid increased demand for crypto trading and investing in the Asia Pacific region.
The partnership will allow Talos’ users to source liquidity for their trades from Amber Group’s WhaleFin platform.
Head of APAC at Talos, Samar Sen, said that products aimed at institutional investors were essential for the industry’s growth among seasoned institutional investors.
”Despite current market conditions, we continue to see increasing adoption of digital assets by institutions on the buy-side and sell-side,” Sen told CoinDesk over email. “Their long-term views on the potential of digital assets are undiminished, and many of these institutional service providers are using this time to build their product offerings before the next growth cycle.”
Talos raised $105 million in a Series B funding round in May, which valued the company at around $1.25 billion and which included investments from traditional finance giants Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY Mellon (BK).
Amber joins Talos’s partner network of over 40 liquidity venues that include crypto exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX, as well as other over-the-counter companies.
The move would help drive the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies as large trades are filled, matched, or sold in a short period of time using Talos’s infrastructure.
