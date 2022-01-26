Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Bitcoin Crypto Overview: Minor supports 35,000 and 33,000 and Major support 30,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: v) of C of (4) Low in Place?
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC completes corrective wave and will return to $2
MATIC price suffered one of the fastest 50% retracements out of the major cryptocurrencies. Bears finally generated a sell-off from the rising wedge and pushed MATIC towards its most vital primary support zone.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Pullback complete, first crypto bull run for 2022 begins
Ethereum price has had a nice bounce since bottoming around the $2.150 value area. While downside risks indeed remain, the present price action appears to have eliminated much of that concerns. Substantial buying occurred at the 78.6% Fibonacci.
Renowned analyst believes Bitcoin bottomed out and entered a 96-day bull cycle
Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and revealed that a rejection of the asset’s reversal attempts could imply that it has bottomed out. Bitcoin may have hit bottom and entered a 96-day bull cycle. The entire cryptocurrency market recently suffered a bloodbath.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.