-
Slippage – the difference between the price a trader expects to pay and the price they actually pay – can be used to identify changes in market trends.
-
Data tracked by Hyblock Capital shows spikes in slippage in the ether market frequently mark price peaks and troughs.
Traders use several technical and fundamental indicators to navigate the speedy and risky crypto market.
They can consider adding one more to the list: A gauge of "slippage" in the ether market. The indicator has consistently identified trend changes in the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency this year.
Slippage is the difference between the price at which a trading order is executed and the price at which it was requested. It occurs in fast-moving, highly volatile market conditions or when liquidity is low.
In both cases, the price moves faster than the time it takes for the order to fill either because of the volatility or the lack of supply, and can work in favor of or against traders. For instance, if a purchase order is executed at a price higher than the quoted price, it's the case of high (or unfavorable) slippage.
A spike in slippage in the ether market has historically presaged trend changes, data provided by Crypto research firm Hyblock Capital show.
Slippage tends to spike at turning points in the market. (Hyblock) (Hyblock)
The chart shows ether's USDT-denominated price and aggregated maximum slippage – the highest daily slippage on a single market order. The aggregated max slippage includes data from crypto exchanges Binance, BitMEX, Bybit, Bitfinex, Deribit, Huobi, OKX, Phemex, and quarterly futures listed on Huobi and OKX.
Ether's late 2021 bull market peak and the December 2022 bear market bottom coincided with a sudden and notable increase in slippage. Similar spikes in slippage have marked interim tops and bottoms this year.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
BRICS addition of new nations may speed up de-dollarisation. What is the future of Bitcoin?
BRICS, short for Brazil, Russia, India, and, China and South Africa is on course to add new members to the group after the countries expressed interest to join the world economies. This comes amid the de-dollarization effort, as nations strive to come out from underneath the dollar (USD) influence.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC historical volatility nears all time lows
Bitcoin (BTC) price takes the weight of a market devoid of volatility, displaying a rather dull price action on the daily timeframe. The outlook is similar for the Ethereum (ETH) price and Ripple (XRP) price, which continue to suffer from the effects of a declining BTC.
US DOJ deliberates fraud charges against Binance, but concerns of implications to customers weigh over
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is deliberating ways to hold Binance Exchange accountable for alleged fraud charges. However, the authority is at a crossroads as advancement could harm innocent customers. Notably, the dilemma comes as memories of the FTX exchange bank run remain fresh.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.