- Due to a lack of funds, Ethereum will reportedly stop financing some of its dev teams next year.
- The Ethereum community is waiting for its next major upgrade after the recent implemented Istanbul - Ethereum 2.0.
Ethereum has been underperforming after its collapse from the all-time high of $1,300 in early 2018. Since then, the price of ETH kept going down, which made way for its significant competitors Tron and EOS. Due to a lack of funds, Ethereum will reportedly stop financing some of its dev teams next year. However, not everything is doom and gloom. There is a lot of positive sentiment in the community following the recently implemented Istanbul hard fork. One of the crypto traders believes that Ethereum might hit a whopping $10,000. The trader who goes by “Bitcoin Macro” tweeted:
You can hate Ethereum as much as you want, but it's going to $10k during the next bull run.
Currently, the Ethereum community is waiting for its next major upgrade post-Istanbul. It is believed that the upgrade will refine the performance of the ETH blockchain, which will give it the required bullish momentum. The update will also include a faster method of data migration to Ethereum 2.0. Regarding this, financial agency Weiss Ratings tweeted:
Vitalik Buterin suggested a faster way to migrate data to #ETH 2.0, meaning the long-awaited upgrade may come sooner than expected. The idea of making the ETH 1.0 a shard in the ETH 2.0 system is beautifully simple. The technical details will still need to be sorted out though.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Strong stack of support between $7,255 and $7,275 is holding the price up
BTC/USD is on course of charting two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $7,512.75 to $7,315 and has fallen further to $7,292.15.
XRP/USD bulls take control of the market following a bearish Monday
XRP/USD bulls have re-entered the market as the price went up slightly from $0.19 to $0.191 this Tuesday. This follows a bearish Monday, wherein the price dropped from $0.197 to $0.19.
ETH/USD price falls below the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is on course of charting two consecutive bearish days. The price fell from $132.50 to $128 this Monday and has fallen further to $127.80. In the process, Ethereum dropped below the triangle formation.
BCH/USD falls below the $190-level
BCH/USD dropped from $196.65 to $189.75 this Monday and is trending in an upward channel formation. The bulls have found support on the upward trending line and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.