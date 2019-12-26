Due to a lack of funds, Ethereum will reportedly stop financing some of its dev teams next year.

The Ethereum community is waiting for its next major upgrade after the recent implemented Istanbul - Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum has been underperforming after its collapse from the all-time high of $1,300 in early 2018. Since then, the price of ETH kept going down, which made way for its significant competitors Tron and EOS. Due to a lack of funds, Ethereum will reportedly stop financing some of its dev teams next year. However, not everything is doom and gloom. There is a lot of positive sentiment in the community following the recently implemented Istanbul hard fork. One of the crypto traders believes that Ethereum might hit a whopping $10,000. The trader who goes by “Bitcoin Macro” tweeted:

You can hate Ethereum as much as you want, but it's going to $10k during the next bull run.

Currently, the Ethereum community is waiting for its next major upgrade post-Istanbul. It is believed that the upgrade will refine the performance of the ETH blockchain, which will give it the required bullish momentum. The update will also include a faster method of data migration to Ethereum 2.0. Regarding this, financial agency Weiss Ratings tweeted:

Vitalik Buterin suggested a faster way to migrate data to #ETH 2.0, meaning the long-awaited upgrade may come sooner than expected. The idea of making the ETH 1.0 a shard in the ETH 2.0 system is beautifully simple. The technical details will still need to be sorted out though.



