Markets:

XRP/USD fails in its attempt to drill higher to the $0.31 price level. Ripple’s coin moves in a scenario where a diamond technical figure stands out. The theoretical target is $0.395.

The SelfKey (KEY) project for safeguarding and verifying identity, is the winner of the day against the US dollar, with a 40% raise at the time of writing, after leaving the top of the day above 100%.

Stellar Lumens (XLM) continues to consolidate after the substantial rise of recent days. The utility trades against the greenback at $0.0748 -3.01%.

Industry:

Ripple Ltd CEO Brad Garlinghouse announces a new milestone for his cryptocurrency XRP. The volume of transactions in October exceeded the total reached in the whole of 2018.

Turkey joins the China-led initiative and announces its own digital currency. Turkish digital currency could be available for use as early as 2020.

Wall-Mart announces that it has reached an agreement with Ripple Ltd to use XRP on its global cash exchange platform. The deal includes MoneyGram as a technology partner.

Calibra's senior executive declares that Bitcoin is not an exchange currency due to its volatility. He identifies it as Digital Gold.

Regulation:

- David Marcus is willing to conduct ongoing internal audits to ensure that Libra users do not see their data compromised in favor of Facebook.

- The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee considers cryptocurrencies a "serious problem" for national security in the US.

Quote of the day:

