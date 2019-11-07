Here's what you need to know today:
Markets:
XRP/USD fails in its attempt to drill higher to the $0.31 price level. Ripple’s coin moves in a scenario where a diamond technical figure stands out. The theoretical target is $0.395.
The SelfKey (KEY) project for safeguarding and verifying identity, is the winner of the day against the US dollar, with a 40% raise at the time of writing, after leaving the top of the day above 100%.
Stellar Lumens (XLM) continues to consolidate after the substantial rise of recent days. The utility trades against the greenback at $0.0748 -3.01%.
Chart of the day:
Industry:
Ripple Ltd CEO Brad Garlinghouse announces a new milestone for his cryptocurrency XRP. The volume of transactions in October exceeded the total reached in the whole of 2018.
Turkey joins the China-led initiative and announces its own digital currency. Turkish digital currency could be available for use as early as 2020.
Wall-Mart announces that it has reached an agreement with Ripple Ltd to use XRP on its global cash exchange platform. The deal includes MoneyGram as a technology partner.
Calibra's senior executive declares that Bitcoin is not an exchange currency due to its volatility. He identifies it as Digital Gold.
Regulation:
- David Marcus is willing to conduct ongoing internal audits to ensure that Libra users do not see their data compromised in favor of Facebook.
- The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee considers cryptocurrencies a "serious problem" for national security in the US.
Quote of the day:
-Nik Bathia, Tantra_Labs:
Bitcoin is digital gold and digital Treasuries
What’s the endgame? Bitcoin is. Its software is engraved with “Chancellor on the Brink of Second Bailout” to proclaim an elegant solution to our banking system nightmare. Bitcoin is a bearer asset like gold, a risk-free asset like Treasuries, and a currency denomination like the dollar, rising up in parallel over the next couple decades as the infrastructure for the next financial system.
