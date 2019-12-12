Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market

Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets:
- The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole.
- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.219 (-0.91%). While XRP doesn't show much intention to go up, it's admirable the ability it shows lately to withstand when sellers show up.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are WAVES $0.619 (+14.48%), EKT $0.1004 (+7.43%) and ATOM $3.85 (+5.39%). The day's losers are MATIC $0.01612 (-11.97%), FET $0.05115 (-8.67%) and LINK $2.08 (-6.91%).
Chart of the day:
Market:
- Google searches related to Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeted from their maximum levels. Searches for the term Bitcoin have dropped by 94%, while searches for the word Ethereum have fallen a whopping 96%.
- Lithuania joins the list of countries with ongoing blockchain projects. The Baltic country will issue its first digital coin on the occasion of the celebrations for the independence of the country from the former USSR.
Industry:
- Nike has registered the name "CryptoKicks" for its Blockchain project, with which it intends to link the sneakers it sells with a token that guarantees its authenticity.
- Microsoft presents its Blockchain technology project, "Azure Heros." The project runs on the Ethereum network and seeks to reward loyalty and activity in the Azure community.
- London-based cryptocurrency compliance firm Elliptic presents a tool that would allow the connection between existing banking technology and the ecosystem in which Crypto Exchanges move.
Regulation:
- Kenneth A. Blanco, director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), has expressed his satisfaction with the progressive adaptation of crypto projects to the regulatory requirements demanded. Blanco highlights the increased levels of collaboration to pursue suspicious activities in crypto space.
Quote of the day:
Jay Clayton, SEC's Chairman
As I have previously stated, I am optimistic that developments in distributed ledger technology can help facilitate capital formation, providing promising investment opportunities for both institutional and Main Street investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Tezos (XTZ) staking supported by Kraken, the initial market reaction is muted.
Tezos (XTZ) bumped into a psychological $1.60 on Wednesday and retreated to $1.5395 by the time of writing. The coin now takes 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.