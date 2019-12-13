Crypto Today: European Union moves towards central bank digital currency

Here's what you need to know on Friday

Markets:

- The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,225 (+0.52%), persisting in the lack of direction and taking the drop in volatility to the extreme.

- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $144.41 (-0.40%). The technical situation is complicated and requires a quick bullish solution, avoiding a scenario close to $100.

- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2181 (-0.29%). The resistance shown by the XRP to stay above the $0.21 level should not hide the fact that it moves in the lowest range of the year.

- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are KNC $0.2408 (+25.35%), ENG $0.5177 (+15.62%) and XTZ $1.78 (+14.87%). The losers of the day are VSYS $0.0428 (-5.59%), CRPT $0.3828 (-5.58%) and NEW $0.002326 (-3.00%).

Chart of the day:

Bitcoin Dominance Chart. Future Falls?





Industry:

- The new president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, announced the creation of a study committee for the making of a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).

- Multi-asset liquidity provider Broctagon has introduced a new product that will allow balancing crypto-assets price differences depending on the exchange where it is listed.

Market:

- An OECD-funded study indicates that South Asia is the region with the highest awareness of the existence of cryptocurrencies, 80% of the population know about it. 53% of those surveyed would like to include cryptocurrencies among their investments.

- The UK election result does not impact the cryptocurrencies market. Despite being a country with more than 40 crypto exchanges, none of the candidates have considered this market segment in their election campaign.

- Coinmetrics Nic Carter has stated in a recent interview that Facebook has miscalculated Libra's acceptance. Among other arguments, he declares that the basket of fiat currencies that would support Libra does not correspond to the real weight in the global economy, which may meet resistance from the US government.

- Ryan Alfred, the co-founder of Digital Assets Data, said that the large-cap cryptocurrencies segment beats profitability in the year at any other listed market.

Regulation:

- The use of Bitcoin to make payments in the Darknet grows again in 2019 after the decline of 2018. The latest calculations indicate that the volume of payments on the undernet will reach $1 billion. Remember that the Darknet concentrates businesses of doubtful legality.

Quote of the day:

