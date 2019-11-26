Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets:
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level.
ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2195 and accumulates close to 10% from yesterday's lows.
The day's winners are FTM(+23.6%), ERD(+23.4%) and FET(+19.3%). Today only one security quotes in red, WIN(-0.09%) at the time of writing.
Chart of the day:
Bitcoin Dominance Index
Regulation
- The first deputy governor of the Bank of France has recently declared his support for the implementation of solutions based on Blockchain technology for the improvement of the payment system and settlements in Europe.
- The Thai Government announces a project to improve the regulatory framework of the crypto industry. The aim is to enhance the development of blockchain technology while increasing protection for users and investors.
Industry:
- The development and implementation of decentralized cryptocurrencies exchanges or DEXs continue to expand, as evidenced by data from a 145% growth in trading volume over the past week. Decentralized exchanges are considered to be safer, cheaper and faster.
- The Malta-based company, CPI, will soon launch a Crypto index composed of the 200 leading cryptocurrencies in the market.
- The travel sales company Travala, distinguished for being paid in cryptocurrencies, has reached an agreement with Booking.com so that Travala customers can access the products of the travel sales giant online.
- Alibaba Pictures, the content creation subsidiary of the Chinese giant, will begin to guarantee the rights of reproduction of content using blockchain technology.
Quote of the day:
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 17 - Extreme Fear
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level. ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support
LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42. Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.