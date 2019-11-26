Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday

Markets:

BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level.

ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2195 and accumulates close to 10% from yesterday's lows.

The day's winners are FTM(+23.6%), ERD(+23.4%) and FET(+19.3%). Today only one security quotes in red, WIN(-0.09%) at the time of writing.

Chart of the day:

Bitcoin Dominance Index



Regulation

- The first deputy governor of the Bank of France has recently declared his support for the implementation of solutions based on Blockchain technology for the improvement of the payment system and settlements in Europe.

- The Thai Government announces a project to improve the regulatory framework of the crypto industry. The aim is to enhance the development of blockchain technology while increasing protection for users and investors.

Industry:

- The development and implementation of decentralized cryptocurrencies exchanges or DEXs continue to expand, as evidenced by data from a 145% growth in trading volume over the past week. Decentralized exchanges are considered to be safer, cheaper and faster.

- The Malta-based company, CPI, will soon launch a Crypto index composed of the 200 leading cryptocurrencies in the market.

- The travel sales company Travala, distinguished for being paid in cryptocurrencies, has reached an agreement with Booking.com so that Travala customers can access the products of the travel sales giant online.

- Alibaba Pictures, the content creation subsidiary of the Chinese giant, will begin to guarantee the rights of reproduction of content using blockchain technology.

Quote of the day:

