Here's what you need to know on Wednesday
Markets:
- The BTC/USD manages to stay above $7,000, after failing the critical resistance at $7,500. Bitcoin falls 1.38% in the European morning.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $146.5, dropping 0.37% after failing resistance at $150.
- XRP/USD is trading at $0.219 and remains close to the critical level already visited in December 2017.
- The day's winners are BAND (+26.3%), ARPA (+12.4%) and PERL (+10.2%). The day's losers are RLC(-7.02%), KAVA (-6.88%) and MITH (-6.19%).
Chart of the day:
Bitcoin/ Gold Correlation
Regulation:
- South Korea has approved a new directive that establishes the development framework for the negotiation of cryptocurrencies. The new law regulates the operation of exchanges and service providers, which must be registered and follow the rules established by the Financial Action Task Force.
Industry:
- Cryptocompare, the well-known data provider of the crypto market, has reached an agreement with MVIS – MV Index Solutions – to launch an institutional reference for investments funds on Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin IRA, the instrument created by Coinbase, Regal and Kingdom Trust to enable investment in Bitcoins for retirement, publishes an interview with its COO, Chris Kline, in which he states that after the next halving, turnover could rise to a billion dollars.
- Microsoft launches alerts on a new Malware, dubbed Dexphot, that would have infected more than 80,000 computers to use its computational power to mine Bitcoins.
- Bitstop, the Miami-based Bitcoins ATM distribution firm, has reached an agreement with the country's largest shopping mall operator, Simon Malls, to install its ATMs in all of its centers.
Quote of the day:
I agree. Pomp is going down with the Bitcoin ship like a good captain. You've got to respect that. At least he's young enough to make back his losses.
