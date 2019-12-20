Crypto Today: Consolidation might be something to worry about

Here's what you need to know on Friday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,190.00 (+0.60%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as the price consolidates. Further moves to the south are still possible, given the current bearish technical structures that are seen.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $128.20 (-0.10%), upside remains capped by a barrier at $135. A retest of a breached bearish pennant structure is eyed.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.1940 (+3.25%), the price remains vulnerable to downside underneath $0.2000. If another rejection is observed at the noted psychological mark, it could prove to be punishing.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are MATIC $0.15206 (+17.40%), IOST $0.005742 (+12.90%) and AE $0.150898 (+11.80%). The day's losers are ZEN $6.96 (-7.10%), CENNZ $0.841970 (-6.20%) and SEELE $0.140214 (-5.50%).
Chart of the day:
TRX/USD Daily Chart
Market:
- Ethereum 2.0 coordinator, Danny Ryan, said this is getting real when speaking on the latest progress of Ethereum 2.0. He detailed the Least Authority is to conduct “a comprehensive security audit of the eth2 core Phase 0 specifications which focus on critical items such as Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, resource misuse attacks that could lead to unintended forks/adversarial chains, network-related attacks, any attacks that impact funds, and more.” The initial audit report is expected “to be released in early February,” Ryan said.
Regulation:
- Paul Gosar, an Arizona Congressman, has introduced a draft bill, aimed at finally bringing regulatory clarity to the cryptocurrency industry in the United States, according to a Forbes article published on Dec. 19. The Crypto-Currency Act of 2020 sets out which Federal agencies should regulate each type of crypto assets.
- ECB’s President Lagarde believes Facebook has an unfair advantage with Libra. She expressed concerns that Facebook may use its digital platform to promote Libra and lock-out rival stablecoin operators.
Industry:
- Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex now allows its users to purchase cryptocurrencies with both credit and debit cards. The exchange made the announcement saying: “Buy cryptocurrencies with your debit or credit cards on Bitfinex. Whether it's Bitcoin, USDt, Ethereum, or any other ERC20 tokens, pick your favourite and purchase with your credit or debit cards directly.”
- South Korea’s leading telecom company, KT is all set to launch its digital currency called Dongbaek Currency. According to reports from a local publication, the blockchain-powered “local currency” will be rolled out in the city of Busan on 30th December.
Quote of the day:
There is broad agreement...that stablecoin arrangements, including Libra, should not commence operation before their public policy and regulatory risks are evaluated and adequately addressed.
ECB President Christine Lagarde
