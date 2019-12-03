Here's what you need to know on Tuesday

Markets:

- BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $7,287.2 (-0.25%) in the European morning and is trying to stay above support at $7,100.

- ETH/USD is currently trading at the price level of $148.52 (-0.45%) and is unable to hold above the key resistance at $150.

- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.22, a level it should not lose to avoid entering a potentially very damaging downward spiral.

- Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are SNX $1.36 (+21.87%), MATIC $0.0305 (+18.23%) and MIN $2.62 (+13.07%). The losers of the day are SLV $0.3744 (-15.52%), DX $0.000847 (-12.99%) and NEXUS $0.0918 (-6.63%).

Chart of the day:

Bitcoin Telegram´s Sentiment.

Source: Intotheblock

Industry:

- Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announces some features of its upcoming Bitcoin Options contracts. The notional value of the option will be 1 BTC, with monthly maturities.

- Bitfinex will be the first major exchange to implement the Lightning network protocol. This improvement, built on the Bitcoin network, allows faster, cheaper, and more efficient P2P payments.

- Softbank launches a new blockchain card that will allow its users to pay in more than 10,000 establishments in Japan and other countries of Southeast Asia and the US. The card has a mobile application that can act as a hot or cold wallet depending on the availability of the network connection.

- Binance has acquired the start-up Dappreview, based in Beijing. With this purchase, Binance seeks to grow in knowledge and evaluation of blockchain projects.

Market:

- Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, joins the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher as an advisor and advisor. Giancarlo has shown his support for the creation of an official digital Dollar.

Regulation

- Sri Lanka is interested in receiving proposals to implement a KYC (Know Your Customers) system as a basis for creating an infrastructure in the country that allows the financial sector to offer services related to Blockchain technology.

Quote of the day:

Nouriel Roubini, @Nouriel - 27 nov. 2019