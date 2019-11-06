Here's what you need to know today:



Markets:

- Ethereum chains three days of profit against Bitcoin with a total increase of 5.25%.

- EOS has accumulated gains of more than 45% against the US Dollar since October 23. The leading members of the Altcoin club are providing fantastic returns in the short term.

- The loser of the day is yesterday's winner – CHZ/USD falls by 17.30% in one day and confirms the usual Altcoin minor pattern – Pump & Bump.



Chart of the day:

ETH/BTC

Industry:

- Microsoft launches a token creation platform on Ethereum. Any user of the Azure platform would be able to create their crypto project over the Ethereum blockchain, with multiple utilities - smart contracts, bonuses, traceability, licenses or payments for use.

- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse states that 99% of all cryptos will be worth zero in the medium term. Only those focused on solving real problems will survive, according to the outspoken executive.



Regulation:

- Hong Kong's financial regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), will publish a new user regulation for cryptosphere. The text details how aspects such as asset custody, user profiling compliance or anti-money laundering rules will be regulated.

- In an unexpected move, China withdraws its ban on Bitcoin mining. The Asian giant made a U-turn in its stance on Blockchain and the crypto ecosystem.



Quote of the day:

-Ray Dalio: