Here's what you need to know today:
Markets:
- Ethereum chains three days of profit against Bitcoin with a total increase of 5.25%.
- EOS has accumulated gains of more than 45% against the US Dollar since October 23. The leading members of the Altcoin club are providing fantastic returns in the short term.
- The loser of the day is yesterday's winner – CHZ/USD falls by 17.30% in one day and confirms the usual Altcoin minor pattern – Pump & Bump.
Chart of the day:
Industry:
- Microsoft launches a token creation platform on Ethereum. Any user of the Azure platform would be able to create their crypto project over the Ethereum blockchain, with multiple utilities - smart contracts, bonuses, traceability, licenses or payments for use.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse states that 99% of all cryptos will be worth zero in the medium term. Only those focused on solving real problems will survive, according to the outspoken executive.
Regulation:
- Hong Kong's financial regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), will publish a new user regulation for cryptosphere. The text details how aspects such as asset custody, user profiling compliance or anti-money laundering rules will be regulated.
- In an unexpected move, China withdraws its ban on Bitcoin mining. The Asian giant made a U-turn in its stance on Blockchain and the crypto ecosystem.
Quote of the day:
"The World Has Gone Mad, and the System is Broken" explains some of the crazy things that are happening, why they are happening, and why I believe that they are unsustainable. I'd be interested in knowing what you think about them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
