Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,327 (+2.25%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action looking for another test of critical $7500 barrier.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $132.15 (+1.70%), eyes on another retest of the $140 territory, heavy resistance eyed.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.1928 (+0.30%), bulls will need to break down the big $0.2000 for further upside momentum.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are BST $1.58 (+190%), KNC $0.200604 (+8.49%) and XMR $0.200605 (+4.50%) and The day's losers are EKT $0.039331 (-13.90%), MAID $0.0.071142 (-5.860%) and CEENZ $0.084752 (-5.70%).
Chart of the day: LTC/USD daily chart (retest of breached flag structure)
Market:
- Bitcoin transaction volume worth will surpass that of the internet in 2020, according to Bitcoin enthusiast and expert Willy Woo. He used statistical data to prove that Bitcoin transaction volume next year will exceed the total transaction volume on the internet.
- Ethereum has completed its second hard fork in less than 30 days.
- With the mining of block 9,200,000, the Muir Glacier upgrade has been implemented on the network. The block was mined Jan. 2 at 8:30 UTC.
- As of press time, 92 percent of Ethereum clients were synced with the new upgrade, according to Ethernodes.
Regulation:
- China implemented a new law governing the cryptographic passwords. This law came into effect ahead of the launch of the People’s Bank of China-backed digital currency, which is expected to hit the market this year.
Industry:
- Former Barclays Executive is reading the launch of the UK’s first regulated crypto bank in 2020. Ziglu will be a new digital bank and is expected to enable customers to transfer funds between fiat money and cryptocurrencies and will limit its customer base to the UK.
- The Guangdong government in China launched a blockchain-based financing platform Thursday that will help small companies in the region receive loans faster from commercial banks.
- The Central Bank of the Bahamas is planning to start a rollout of its new digital currency in Exuma region called Project Sand Dollar.
- In a court filing on, United States market regulator, the SEC requested for a court order which will compel Telegram to reveal its bank records which will showcase how it spend the raised funds in the last two years. The SEC had sued the company for selling unregistered securities. Court filing notes: “Defendants are now refusing to disclose the bank records concerning how they have spent the $1.7 billion they raised from investors in the past two years and to answer questions about the disposition of investor funds.”
- Binance announced trading for EUR pairs today. Users will be able to trade EUR against Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP and Binance Coin (BNB). Binance will also support trading against two stablecoins: Tether (USDT) and its own U.S. dollar-backed token, Binance USD (BUSD).
Quote of the day:
Bitcoin is the largest peaceful protest in history.
Rhythmtrader
