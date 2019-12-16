Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $6,895 (-3.00%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours after breaching critical support at $7,000.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $131.60 (-7.70%), as the bears smashed through supoprt at $140.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2068 (-4.95%), after several rejections at a near-term top of $0.2150.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are MIN $4.67, (+19.69%), BCN $0.000321 (+15.45%) and TOMO $0.52350 (+12.45%). The day's losers are AOA $0.005478 (-15.60%), EKT $0.076354 (-11.45%) and ZEC $29.77 (-10.15%).
Chart of the day:
XRP/USD 4-hour Chart
Market:
- Litecoin developer Franklyn Richards noted suspicious activity in the Litecoin network. He believes it may have something to do with the August "dust attack."
- The US-based Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is the best investment asset of the past ten years based on total investment return.
Regulation:
- The Bank of International Settlements, an international body owned by 60 worldwide central banks, published a discussion paper on treatment of crypto assets. The committee is requesting the opinion of all industry participants to develop a “prudential” treatment policy.
Industry:
- Fidelity Digital Assets, the digital currency arm of financial giant Fidelity Investments, plans to add support for Ether token next year in 2020, according to Tom Jessop, the president of Fidelity Digital Assets.
- Japanese exchange Coincheck announced the planned end date for leveraged crypto trading is 12:00 on Friday, March 13, 2020, by which deadline all open positions should be settled. Customers will then have until the end of March 2020, to transfer any Japanese Yen balance in Coincheck’s leverage account to their own trading accounts.
Quote of the day:
