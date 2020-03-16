Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $5000 (-6.45%), and is firmly within the control of the market bears.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $112 (-9.90%), Ethereum remains at risk of a $100 barrier breach.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.14 (-7.50%), vulnerabilities are tilted to the downside, with $0.1000 in sight.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are EURS $1.10 (+3.00%), DAI $1.05 (+1.75%) USDT $1.01 (+1.15%) The day's losers are KMD $0.276889 (-22.42%), REN $0.030349 (-21.30%), BCN $0.000199 (-20.25%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart (price action is narrowing within a bearish pennant structure)
Market
In accordance with Ethereum Classic monetary policy, the network will have a reduction in its block reward from 4 ETC to 3.2 ETC when it reaches block 10 million.
Blockchain project Cardano, the issuer of ADA token, has been forced into court by former partner Z/Yen Group Limited, which is located in the city of London. Cardano didn’t disclose the most relevant details of the dispute, but it explained that the proceedings revolve around an alleged agreement between the two, which dates back to July 2017.
Regulation
Rhode Island’s Representatives, David Place and Black Filippi have introduced a new bill aimed at creating regulatory clarity and making the state a safe haven for bitcoin (BTC) related businesses as well as blockchain innovators, according to a Forbes report on March 15, 2020.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently issued well-filtered recommendations to the public especially the investors not to participate in cryptocurrency investments related to Covid19 through an official website. They noted: “Watch out for scams related to Covid19”. Adding, “Beware of investments that appear to be too good to be true,” it adds. “If you decide to invest in something offering a high return or in a cryptocurrency, you should be prepared to lose all your money.”
Zimbabwe’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is making plans to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, as there is a draft policy framework underway. A robust regulatory framework in place will see the development of the crypto sector in the country.
Industry
Another Coinbase top senior executive has left the cryptocurrency industry unicorn for a US regulatory body. Brian Brooks, who worked as chief legal officer at Coinbase for nearly two years, is transitioning out of his role over the next couple of weeks to join the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
U.S. chip manufacturer NVIDIA launched a proposal for all users to use their computer resources to help the cause.lite
Quote of the day
Tin hat.
Whales have inflicted incredible pain pushing Bitcoin down with global markets. That said, the best way for them to make a metric ton of cash now would be to push $BTC up hard in the face of a global market crash - this would ignite the store of value narrative.
@scottmelker
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?
On the chart below you can see the extent of the recent price drop. From just above 10K to under 5K once again this afternoon, the "hodlers" must be worried about their wealth. There has been a strong 5 wave pattern down but ...
Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out
XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again
Ethereum has been once of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies during the recent sell-off. Now the pair is looking weaker again at the start of the trading week as ETH/USD trades over 11% lower during another bout of weakness.
XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours
Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.