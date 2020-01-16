Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,700 (-1.00%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as the bulls lose further momentum, faltering ahead of $9000.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $161.95 (-2.98%), another session in the red, as profit-taking kicks in after Tuesday’s rally.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2250 (-4.37%), price struggling with supply $0.2200-0.2400.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are REP $16.02 (+41.60%), MANA $0.038645 (+13.49%) and RLC $0.668204 (+10.97%) and The day's losers are BSV $312.70 (-13.90%), MAID $0.076475 (-13.05%) and SXP $1.35 (-11.60%).
Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart
Market
The for-profit developer behind Zcash (ZEC), Electric Coin Co. (ECC), has released a set of resources to facilitate the implementation of shielded transactions on mobile. This builds on early tests in 2019 conducted after the Sapling upgrade. The developer released a complete set of Software Development Kits (SDK) versions for both Android and iOS.
The Sacramento Kings basketball team is releasing an Ethereum-based sports memorabilia auction platform, which uses Consensys-backed Treum to establish a trail of records for auctioned items
Regulation
Malaysia has tightened its regulations around token sales to reduce the risks faced by investors. As per SC’s new guidelines, the nation would only allow tokens that meet the strict assessment standards set by the agency would be allowed for sale in the country. As such, a token’s worth can be determined with assistance from the guidelines which would help both regulators and IEO platforms in operating.
Industry
Australian Reserve Bank (RBA) recently revealed that it simulated the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a wholesale payment system based on the Ethereum network, with interesting results. Their plan was to see whether a system where banks settle customer payments between themselves would be able to operate on a permissioned Ethereum-based network.
Binance’s Japanese support website, the exchange revealed it would restrict access to residents of Japan at an unspecified later date. The restriction is said to be implemented gradually, with details to be revealed later, according to the announcement. Currently, there are no restrictions in place and Japanese users are able to operate the exchange normally.
The Winklevoss’ Gemini Exchange has launched an insurance company to cover up to $200 million for Gemini Custody — reportedly the largest amount for any crypto custody service in the world.
Garanti BBVA has announced that it is the first and only private bank to join Turkey’s digital asset blockchain network. The BiGA Digital Asset Transform Platform was developed by Istanbul Clearing, Settlement and Custody Bank (Takasbank), and was officially launched just before the New Year.
Major South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has decided to litigate a near $69 million (80 billion won) tax bill levied by the National Tax Service (NTS).
Quote of the day:
Bitcoin is going to disrupt payments. Returns since the first Bitcoin transaction in Jan 2009... Visa: 1,462% Mastercard: 2,139%
Charlie Bilello
