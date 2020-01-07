Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,828 (+3.25%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, following a wave of upside momentum as price smashes through $7500 barrier.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $140.15 (-0.75%), retesting the key $140 mark the downside, following the breach in the prior session.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2095 (-2.85%), much profit-taking coming into play following the big bull run on Monday.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are CENNZ $0.101998 (+22.60%), ZEN $8.21 (10.49%) and LINK $2.05 (+8.50%) and The day's losers are SNX $0.111780 (-7.90%), KNC $0.209170 (-6.70%) and SNX $0.918884 (-4.70%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart. (BTC/USD retesting 29-30 November top area)
Market:
- Crypto exchange Bitbox announced its decision to delist all XRP-based trading pairs. It said: “We keep a constant watch on all coins that are being traded on BITBOX. If a coin does not meet our standards based on its performance, reliability, liquidity, or law and regulatory requirements, it will be delisted from our exchange. To protect your assets and interests, we provide sufficient notice before delisting.”
- Cardano has announced in a new forum post that another testnet, the “Haskell Shelley” testnet will be launched. The developers are also working on the integration of Adrestia, the Haskell wallet backend and the merging of both components with the Byron reboot node.
Regulation:
- The Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB), the supervisory agency responsible for the securities market, to prepare the necessary supervisory measures.
- The SEC sent a letter to the Eastern District Court of New York regarding its plan to distribute $1.4 million collected from the fraudulent Plexcoin ICO to its investors. “The SEC anticipates that upon completion of the distribution plan approval process in Canada, the SEC will file a motion with this court recommending a course of action with respect to the U.S. assets,”
- The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), the Bitlicense regulator, has a crypto job vacancy. The regulator is seeking candidates for the position of Virtual Currency Supervision Analyst for its Research and Innovation Division to analyze financial data and reconcile capital calculations submitted by virtual currency licensees.
Industry:
- Chinese authorities have now detailed that the country’s Blockchain Services Network (BSN), which has been under development since last year, set to go live in April.
- Reports suggest that SBI and GMO have signed a deal with the world’s largest Bitcoin mining site. BNN Bloomberg report claims that the two Japanese mega-firms have agreed in principle to process cryptocurrency transactions at a new mining facility — of unprecedented scale
- The chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said digital currencies are not about to challenge the U.S. dollar’s pivotal role in global trade.
- South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has established its own research and development (R&D) center. The initiative makes Bithumb the first company with a blockchain and cryptocurrency research center in South Korea
- The Spanish bank, CaixaBank, added the blockchain-powered finance platform We.trade to its list of services. CaixaBank has now become one of the first banks in Europe to provide its customers access to blockchain technology.
- The case against Telegram by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit a snag as a court has denied the Commissions requests to view the company’s financials, reports FinanceFeeds.
Quote of the day:
So the whole idea of amazon stock is it’s not priced in one amazon stock for one amazon stock, we priced in dollar, so the dollar value is moving. Same way with Bitcoin. The dollar is priced in dollars, so, you end up with one dollar equals one dollar, inflation is kind of the hit. So that purchasing power is changing, but one dollar is one dollar.
Anthony Pompliano
