Market picture

According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds fell by $11 million last week; outflows have been down for 6 of the previous seven weeks. At the same time, trading volumes were 90% above average since the beginning of the year.

According to IntoTheBlock, crypto whales have invested more than $1.5bn in Bitcoin in the past two weeks, with purchases following BTC's sharp drop in mid-August.

After the court ruling in the Grayscale case, the SEC has no choice but to approve applications to launch spot bitcoin-ETFs, JP Morgan believes. At the same time, the regulator may approve several applications at once. But that takes time to prepare, so the SEC postponed its decision until October.

The activity of a wallet linked to the bankrupt FTX exchange has raised fears of a potential cryptocurrency sell-off in the making. On 24 August, FTX announced plans to "sell, stack and hedge" $3 billion worth of its cryptocurrencies.

News background

