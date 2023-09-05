Market picture
According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds fell by $11 million last week; outflows have been down for 6 of the previous seven weeks. At the same time, trading volumes were 90% above average since the beginning of the year.
According to IntoTheBlock, crypto whales have invested more than $1.5bn in Bitcoin in the past two weeks, with purchases following BTC's sharp drop in mid-August.
After the court ruling in the Grayscale case, the SEC has no choice but to approve applications to launch spot bitcoin-ETFs, JP Morgan believes. At the same time, the regulator may approve several applications at once. But that takes time to prepare, so the SEC postponed its decision until October.
The activity of a wallet linked to the bankrupt FTX exchange has raised fears of a potential cryptocurrency sell-off in the making. On 24 August, FTX announced plans to "sell, stack and hedge" $3 billion worth of its cryptocurrencies.
News background
Cardano price could move soon after 30% fall
Cardano price has been trading with a bearish bias over the last two months, shedding all the ground covered in the July 13 rally. In part, the US SEC branding ADA a security has cast a dark cloud over the altcoin, placing it at a disadvantage alongside peers like Polygon and Solana.
Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin (BTC) price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum (ETH) price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple (XRP) price would not yield.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Circle Chairman and CEO “Jeremy Allaire is going to publish something that you would love for the boost of the USDC ecosystem.” These are the words of pro-crypto personality Faisal Khan, who committed to sharing the details soon.
Stake.com crypto casino resumes operations after $41.3 million exploit
Stake cryptocurrency casino had suspended all deposits and withdrawals, after the betting platform suffered an exploit, with the bad actor making away with millions of Dollars’ worth of crypto. PeckShield Security Company also highlighted the incident.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.