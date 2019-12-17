A high-volume 30-min selloff spike drove the price of Bitcoin (-2.67%) below $6,900. Among the top capitalized, the coins most hurt were Ethereum (-7.55%), Ripple (-7.96%), Litecoin (-7.75%), EOS(-8.33%), Binance coin (-7.94%), with the majority of the altcoins above 6% drop. Among the selloff, Tezos went up 5.3%, Waves moved up 27.4%, and Redcoin is 35% up as well. The Ethereum token sector also suffered, with LINK, MKR, HT, and BAT dropping over 5%.
The Market capitalization of the sector went down 4.23% and now is just $186.1 billion, losing more than $100 billion from its 2019 peak. The 24H volume went up 44.8% to $28.393 billion, whereas, the dominance of the Bitcoin grew and is now 67.07%.
Hot News
The new EU anti-money laundering rules for 2020 is creating a wave of shutdowns. Last week, BottlePay, a service that allowed to send Bitcoin via social media accounts, announced it would close operations. This week we new of two new victims: On-line crypto gaming platform ChopCoin and mining pool Simplecoin. Both cite the new 2020 anti-money laundering directive as the reasons for shutting down.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Bitcoin had yesterday evening a heavy drop that moved its price down to the lower side of the descending channel and below the $7,000 support. Now the price is, even, below the $6,880 next support and moving weakly below the -1SD line. There is a high likelihood of the price to test the $6,600 level and also the $6,525 bottom made on Nov 25.
As mentioned in our previous analysis, the Bitcoin Longs chart continues making new highs, even in the days of market selloff, as weak hands sell while the smart hands accumulate.
Ripple
Ripple suffered a severe drop on Monday. The price pierced through the $0.21 support and headed straight to $0.20. Today this support has been pierced as well in a continuous movement below its -3SD Bollinger line, which shows the extreme bearishness of the price action.
Therefore, we expect a small recovery in the next hours, since such extreme price action cannot be held for long.
Ethereum
Ethereum's sudden drop has brought the price of Ether straight to the $132 lows of Nov, 25, and now is struggling to keep the $130 level. The price action is extremely bearish, as manifested by the price very close to its -3SD line (amber). Thus, we think a bounce is due soon, although right now, there is no hint for a change in this persistent bearish trend.
Litecoin
Litecoin is in free-fall. Its price is now below $40 and headed for more drops, with its price touching its -3SD line it shows extreme bearish sentiment. Even the projection of the Bollinger mean-line shows a steep trend slope. The next support is at $39, then $38 and $36 would follow. If the bearishness continues, Litecoin will lose all the gains made in 2019 by the end of the year.
