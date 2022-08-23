The demand for blockchain security experts comes amid a rise in crypto hackings in 2022.
The rise of crypto hacks over 2022 has skyrocketed demand for blockchain security experts, with some auditors making upwards of $430,000 per year.
Speaking with Cointelegraph, blockchain recruitment firm CryptoRecruit founder Neil Dundon said that while security audit services have long been in demand, the rise of decentralized-finance (DeFi) protocols has opened up opportunities for auditors to review potentially vulnerable smart contracts:
There’s always been a demand for security auditors [...] But since DeFi apps have been out there, there has been quite a big increase in demand for security audits across the space because one small vulnerability in the protocol can potentially lead to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars.
A report from Chainalysis earlier this month revealed that hackers extracted more than $2 billion from cross-chain bridge protocols alone this year.
In a Bloomberg report on Aug. 22, CEO of decentralized lending service Morpho Labs Paul Frambot said that crypto security audits have moved from a “nice to have” business expense to a “must have” one.
“Security is, in my opinion, not taken sufficiently seriously in DeFi,” he said.
The rise in demand for crypto security auditors has seen a plethora of “for hire” ads across the industry.
According to job advertisements posted on Cryptocurrency Jobs, blockchain audit companies mostly look for experienced programmers with an understanding of blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and cryptography.
While most security audit salaries fall within the $100,000 - $250,000 range, some companies are willing to pay upwards of $430,000 per year, according to Web3.career’s job board.
Crypto recruitment firm Plexus Resource Solutions Zeth Couceiro made a similar comment to Bloomberg, noting that in some cases, blockchain security auditors have been raking up to $400,000 annually.
Couceiro added that these auditors tend to make about 20% more than Solidity-focused developers, which is the most popular programming language used to deploy smart contracts on Ethereum and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchains.
Among the top vulnerabilities that security auditors look for in smart contracts include timestamp dependency, reentrancy attacks, random number vulnerability, and spelling mistakes.
The Bloomberg report noted that venture capital firms have already poured $257 million into crypto security audit companies this year, which is up 38.9% from all of 2021, according to CB insights.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Knife Catching 102 - Sir Guillotin's Fate
Bitcoin price has fallen into bullish interest dating back to almost one month ago, near the end of July. The bulls who missed the summertime rally may be enticed to open a position in hopes that the barrier will repeat history and prompt another.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: How many burned tokens does it take to trap a bull?
Talks of burned tokens and their impact on the Shiba Inu price persist throughout social media and media outlets. SHIB price shows a massive uptick in bearish volume accompanied by severe bearish divergence.
How to prepare for Dogecoin price 16% move
Dogecoin price depends on support at $0.0651 to recover from last week’s losses. A falling wedge pattern presents DOGE with a probable 15.67% escape to $0.0764. Dogecoin price recovery may slow down at $0.0692 as investors book early profits.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.