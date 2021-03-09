Crypto Roundup: Institutions soak up Bitcoin supply

Since falling alongside the stock market early last week, Bitcoin has bounced beyond $50K, bringing most of the crypto market back into the green.
The comeback was accompanied by a string of bullish headlines. Goldman Sachs has restarted its crypto trading desk and is considering launching a Bitcoin ETF, Charles Schwab is said to be exploring crypto trading, and Citibank has released a report that claims Bitcoin is at a "tipping point" and could evolve into an "international trade currency."
Meanwhile, Cardano and Binance Coin have pulled back more than 8% after euphoric rallies, and IOTA has gone up 7% after developers announced the release of a smart contract protocol.
This Week’s Highlights
- Institutions soak up Bitcoin supply.
- Ethereum schedules critical upgrade.
Institutions soak up Bitcoin supply
Institutions are buying up Bitcoin faster than it can be mined, according to data from on-chain market intelligence firm Glassnode.
This trend could be responsible for surging prices, as hedge funds and asset managers compete to purchase the estimated 4 million BTC that are still in circulation, before they are sent to secure storage for long-term holding.
According to reports from CoinDesk, the demand could be explained by widespread anticipation that the current rally will continue. Data sourced by the news outlet shows institutional traders are positioning for a move to $75K in coming months.
Ethereum schedules critical upgrade
Developers have scheduled an Ethereum upgrade for July that could spur gains for the second-largest cryptoasset.
Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 will destroy tokens when they are used to fuel transactions on the chain, instead of paying them to miners. This is hoped to make Ethereum cheaper to use, and reduce inflationary pressure by making the asset scarcer.
Over the last week, Ethereum has risen 10% as the non-fungible token (NFT) craze has reached heady heights. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is now auctioning the first ever tweet in this format, and Kings of Leon are releasing their new album in tokenized form.
The week ahead
As Bitcoin pokes its head above the $50K mark, the all-time high of $58K is once again in sight. Yet we could see volatility triggered by macroeconomic events in the coming week.
Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package is set for final approval, which Is both inspiring optimism in the markets, and raising fears of inflation. Official U.S. inflation figures will be released on Wednesday and Friday, potentially highlighting the role of Bitcoin as a hedge against rising prices.
If Bitcoin reacts positively to the news, we could soon see prices retest record highs just below $60K.
This depends, where will the user is from since we are regulated in many different regulations and the disclaimers are different. Regarding the disclaimers, you will need to present the right disclaimer per each region. Please see below disclaimers per region we are regulated in:
- ESMA Real: Cryptoassets are volatile instruments which can fluctuate widely in a very short timeframe and therefore are not appropriate for all investors. Other than via CFDs, trading cryptoassets is unregulated and therefore is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework.
- USA: Transacting in virtual currencies is subject to various risks, such as price volatility, and is therefore not suitable for everyone. Your capital is at risk.
- ASIC CFD: AFSL 491139. High risk to capital.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC looks toward $60,000 while building upon strong on-chain metrics
Bitcoin has in the past few days consolidated above $50,000, suggesting that it is enjoying stability in the market. Meanwhile, price action has not been progressive above $54,000, which continues to delay the uptrend to new all-time highs above $60,000.
VeChain price has more legs to go up as it reaches new all-time highs
VeChain price stole the crypto spotlight after rising to a new all-time high of $0.068. While some investors have taken advantage of the uptrend to book profits, VET could be bound for another upswing.
The launch of uStonks could catapult UMA price by 15%
Yam Finance and UMA protocol are launching uStonks on Degenerative Finance (DegenFi). uStonks is a synthetic token that tracks an index of the ten most bullish stocks on the WallStreetBets (WSB) Reddit forum.
THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory
Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.