As corporations like Visa and PayPal join Wall Street banks in expanding their crypto offerings, Ethereum is setting new all-time highs above $2K.
Prices began rising on Wednesday as the market was uplifted by crypto-themed April Fool's pranks. The Teletubbies tweeted about Bitcoin to advertise their own imaginary cryptocurrency TubbyCoin, and long-term critic Peter Schiff briefly admitted that he was wrong about the cryptoasset.
While Bitcoin wasn't fooled, Ethereum soared as the week progressed; sparking a mega rally among smart contract platforms. TRON doubled in value, EOS rose almost 50%, and BNB increased 25%.
This Week’s Highlights
- Visa and PayPal tighten crypto embrace.
- Wall Street banks expand Bitcoin offerings.
Visa and PayPal tighten crypto embrace
Ethereum's stellar performance could be credited to integrations with the biggest global payment processors.
Visa said last Monday that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency at millions of its global merchants, and will be using the Ethereum-based stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC), to settle transactions.
Not to be outdone, PayPal said it will also allow U.S. customers to pay online merchants using crypto, marking another key milestone in the mainstream adoption of cryptoassets
Wall Street banks expand Bitcoin offerings
Wall Street megabanks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are diving deeply into digital assets with new Bitcoin investment products.
Goldman announced plans this week to offer multiple crypto investment vehicles, citing demand from “a large contingent of clients.” Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has said it will give a dozen of its mutual funds the ability to invest indirectly in Bitcoin.
This rapid pace of adoption on Wall Street reflects what the Chief Investment Officer of Soros Fund Management has identified as an “inflection point”, triggered by growing fears of inflation.
Week ahead
With global markets optimistic after the S&P 500 surpassed 4,000 for the first time, it is easy to imagine both Bitcoin and Ethereum roaring to new highs in the week to come.
For the moment however, Bitcoin is still held back by selling pressure at $60K. As this level has now been tapped a handful of times, we could expect an eventual break to unleash a powerful rally upwards, adding to the bullish sentiment created by Ethereum finally breaking through $2K.
This depends, where will the user is from since we are regulated in many different regulations and the disclaimers are different. Regarding the disclaimers, you will need to present the right disclaimer per each region. Please see below disclaimers per region we are regulated in:
- ESMA Real: Cryptoassets are volatile instruments which can fluctuate widely in a very short timeframe and therefore are not appropriate for all investors. Other than via CFDs, trading cryptoassets is unregulated and therefore is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework.
- USA: Transacting in virtual currencies is subject to various risks, such as price volatility, and is therefore not suitable for everyone. Your capital is at risk.
- ASIC CFD: AFSL 491139. High risk to capital.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary. Transactional data and other on-chain metrics add to UNI’s bullish thesis.
Litecoin confirms 38% upswing
Litecoin price broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern’s upper trend line, confirming a 38% bull rally. The SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal and transactional data provide a tailwind to this bullish outlook. Slicing through the MRI’s breakout line at $177.30 could kickstart a new downtrend.
Ethereum proof-of-stake to go live in 2021 with immense support to fast-track upgrade
Ethereum’s proof-of-stake is highly anticipated in the community, as researchers favor fast-tracking the upgrade. Vitalik Buterin says it only requires one honest miner for the "merge" to Ethereum 2.0. An Ethereum researcher says he is confident that Ethereum could ship the upgrade in 2021.
Grayscale commits to converting GBTC into Bitcoin ETF as fund dominance declines
Grayscale recently announced that it would convert its Bitcoin trust to an exchange-traded fund when the regulatory environment in the United States starts to warm up to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.