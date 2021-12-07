Cryptocurrencies were subjected to very volatile trading in early Europe on Monday with elements of bargain hunting offset by brittle confidence following the Friday flash crash.
Bitcoin dipped to lows near $47,000 before rebounding. Crypto assets secured a boost following reports that the FTSE owners were planning to develop a crypto index and underlying investor demand remained strong.
In this environment, bitcoin recovered to above $49,000 at the European close and there was further strong buying from late in New York with a move above $51,000.
Ether also recovered from lows below $3,950 to trade near $4,200 and gains extended to above $4,350 on Tuesday.
Dogecoin price to rally 25% as capital begins to flow into DOGE
Dogecoin price is trying to move past its recent swing high to set up higher highs. While a minor and brief downswing might be possible, the overall short-term outlook for DOGE is bullish. Dogecoin price is grappling with the trading range’s midpoint at $0.178.
Craig Wright ordered to pay $100 million in Bitcoin lawsuit but cleared of all other charges
The jury in the Kleiman v. Wright civil lawsuit has finally reached a verdict after days of deliberating. Craig Wright will need to pay $100 million to W&K Info Defense Research. The defendant has been cleared of all other charges, and he is “incredibly relieved.”
XRP price embarks on a 30% upswing as Ripple bulls make a comeback
XRP price has formed a double bottom of sorts at $0.76, indicating a reversal of the downtrend. The remittance token will likely rally 30% as the bulls target the $1.03 swing high and the liquidity resting above it. A breakdown of the $0.68 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Largest bank in Colombia partners with Gemini to offer crypto trading
The biggest bank in Colombia, Bancolombia has inked a deal with Gemini to start offering cryptocurrency trading. Citizens will be able to access digital asset trading services directly from their bank accounts starting on December 14. However, crypto assets are limited to Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for the first year.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.