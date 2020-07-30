The current COVID-19 crisis has hit every facet of our daily life, including our political, economic, monetary and healthcare systems, which are now buckling under the cumulative pressure that has built up over this elongated period. However, amidst this worldwide turmoil, one sector has seemed to be able to stand its ground relatively resiliently.

The sector in question is the cryptocurrency market. First, worldwide quarantine measures have forced millions of people to participate in a new, paperless economy and move their financial activities to the internet. Meanwhile, individuals experiencing hyperinflation as a result of central banks’ attempts to bolster sinking equities by printing new money are pivoting towards digital assets with proven scarcity and store of value status. Here, some people are seeing history repeating itself with the situation bearing a close resemblance to that of the 2008 credit crisis, in which skepticism in the transparency and efficiency of traditional markets led to the creation of Bitcoin. Satoshi Nakamoto was inspired by the governmental interventions that took place to prevent financial institutions from failing. Now, with many of the same institutions faltering again, many see where we are right now as a critical juncture for the development of the cryptocurrency industry, and a time in which the proverbial “other shoe” may drop.

COVID-19 aftershocks strengthen Bitcoin

The quarantine measures imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in massive workplace closures and hundreds of millions of people becoming unemployed. To help their citizens, small businesses and households stay afloat during the shutdown period, western governments have decided to launch so-called stimulus packages, which are estimated to add up to over $8 trillion in cash injections and relief. However, there are serious doubts as to how effective these measures can be in shoring up a rapidly contracting economy, especially considering the carnage being wrought in the travel and retail sectors, which are not projected to recover from this for years to come.

Moreover, the world’s biggest central banks rushed to print new money in order to shore up their financial systems. A vivid example of this can be seen with the U.S. Federal Reserve which cut interest rates to zero in mid-March and unleashed a $750 billion quantitative easing program. The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China followed suit, making quantitative easing the rule of the day. Meanwhile, neither traditional equities, which have remained volatile, nor oil assets, which are continuing to reel since negotiations between Russia and Saudi Arabia fell through, have been able to really take advantage of the cash influxes.

But, unlike their traditional cousins, cryptocurrencies stand to benefit from this huge monetary stimulus as fear of hyperinflation, massive currency volatility and devaluation sets in. Even before COVID rattled the international economy, many crypto enthusiasts emphasized the fragility of the global monetary system. And now, with all the repercussions of the pandemic, countries like Argentina, Brazil and Turkey, which have been historically ravaged by all the aforementioned vulnerabilities, are at high risk of witnessing their currencies with low dollar reserves decline in value again. Coinbase analyst Max Bronstein commented on the matter: “In all of these cases, currency [volatility] and weakness will primarily stem from a government’s need to devalue their currency. Bitcoin sits in stark contrast as it can’t be debased by a central party. In a regime where nearly every government has an incentive to debase their currency, few monetary systems stand to benefit as much as bitcoin does. Never before has an open-source competitor to fiat currency been so needed.”

In the long-term, concerns around devaluation and hyperinflation could lead to a steady increase in the demand for Bitcoin. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that the usage of crypto in a handful of Latin American and African countries with big dollar-denominated debts is already breaking historical records. In Iran and Venezuela, Bitcoin serves as a means of payment and non-confiscatable digital money. The perception of the biggest virtual asset as a credible store of value is gradually crystallizing, and Bitcoin’s success has the potential of bringing other digital assets along with it.

Historic institutional interest

What is truly fascinating about Bitcoin, in the eyes of investors, is that it is the only asset that managed to fully recover from its March collapse, which has forced more big players to pay attention to it as a legitimate store of value. In addition, the third BTC halving that took place two months ago made the rate of Bitcoin’s annual issuance almost equal to that of gold. Taking into account that over 18 million of the possible 21 million units have already been mined, the next bull run will most likely reach the $20,000 level we were so impressed to see in 2017. With that on the potential horizon, institutional investors have started to consider the merits of crypto finance and come into play.

It seems like many professional investors are coming around to consider cryptocurrencies as a means of portfolio diversification, a hedge against inflation and a vehicle for arbitrage trading. Some of the largest investment managers, like Grayscale and Andreessen Horowitz, have reported staggering increases in the amount they have invested in crypto, to the tune of over $1 billion. It’s noteworthy that this has confirmed the results of a 2019 State Street survey showing an increased level of trust regarding digital assets on behalf of institutions: the study showed a vast majority of individuals and large firms already had or planned to have crypto-related investments.

Renaissance’s Medallion Fund, one of the most reputable and profitable hedge funds in the world with over $10 billion in assets under management, is preparing to include BTC futures in its portfolio. All in all, hedge fund investments in virtual currencies are significantly growing, as evidenced by the total AUM of crypto hedge funds doubling globally to more than $2 billion in the past year, according to the 2020 Crypto Hedge Fund report from PwC.

Nonprofit adoption on the rise

Crypto has been expanding into the domain of charities as well. As Alex Wilson from The Giving Block - a platform that helps charities accept crypto donations - optimistically noted, the amount of crypto-oriented nonprofits doubled in 2019 from 1% to 2%, and he anticipates that figure jumping again in the coming year.

He also admitted that the uptick in crypto donations will be remarkable because most people holding crypto are millennials or even younger. Charity funds “want to start building these lifelong relationships with the younger donors who are in their twenties and thirties,” adds Wilson. “When they hear stats like ’20% of millennials own cryptocurrency’, that’s really exciting for them because they really struggle to connect with younger donors.”

Some nonprofits are already getting more comfortable with actually holding on to the crypto donated to them. In October 2019, UNICEF started accepting cryptocurrencies without immediately converting them to fiat, which was the first time a UN agency has made such an unprecedented move. Christina Lomazzo, the head of a blockchain for the United Nations’ children’s charity, points out three reasons for doing so: transparency, speed and the experimental nature of the technology. Despite the fact that UNICEF’s crypto investments only total around $30,000, its future plans are more ambitious and include donating up to $100,000 in Ethereum or Bitcoin to different companies.

Raphaël Mazet from Alice, a blockchain company that’s geared towards making a social impact, suggests that digital assets have a lot of room to grow in the charity sector, as “crypto provides a transparent payment trail showing how the money was used.” Apart from automated reporting, the operational efficiency of blockchain can provide charities with sufficient scalability while giving agency to their beneficiaries.

The do-or-die moment for crypto

No matter how you view the primary goal of cryptocurrency - be it a hedge against hyperinflation, a shelter from the corrupt traditional financial system or just one more means of making an easy profit - one thing is quite clear. Today’s reality represents a synchronized heightening of those risks from which Bitcoin was intended to shield us, and that’s why there could be no more ideal time for crypto to shine.

In the crypto industry, it will take time to establish proper regulatory clarity, price discovery, custody and payment standards. But if any good will finally come of these attempts, the current global crisis could dramatically strengthen the positions of crypto and decentralized finance as a more prevalent means of accessing financial services from all over the globe. With all its drama, 2020 has the potential to determine whether crypto is really the future of money or just a short-term innovation.