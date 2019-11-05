Finland has commenced regulation of crypto activity in the country.

The first five crypto service providers have been given the green light to operate.

The Finnish financial regulator has approved its first five crypto service providers, which can now legally operate within the country.

A grace period has now passed for operating within registration. Companies will now need to follow the guidelines in registering, the regulator will then review applications on a case by case basis.

A spokesperson for the FIN-FSA confirmed: