Crypto reaching wider adoption? Bitcoin-only crypto brokerage fueled exclusively by “baby boomer investors”

- River Financial, a Bitcoin-only crypto brokerage, has raised $5.7 million in a seed funding round led by Polychain Capital.
- The firm had witnessed a rapid growth in its client-base, which is reportedly fueled by crypto investors over the age of 55.
River Financial, a Bitcoin-only crypto brokerage, has recently raised $5.7 million in a seed funding round led by Polychain Capital. The firm had earlier witnessed a rapid growth in its client-base, which was reportedly powered by “baby boomer” investors.
According to Alexander Leishman, the CEO of River Financial, the firm’s volume “has grown an average of 80% month over month" since its launch in December 2019. A recent Bloomberg article noted that the rapid growth in River Financial's client-base had been “fueled” by what the firm calls "Bitcoin Boomers" - new crypto investors over the age of 55. The report also cited a statement by Leishman.
The surging activity we’ve seen since the beginning of 2020 has been in part inspired by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented monetary intervention.
The report also mentioned that according to River Financial, since March, "Bitcoin Boomers have accounted for 77% of River Financial’s volume growth." The Private Client service offered by River Financial is aimed at multi-generational families, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) and family offices. The perks of this white-glove service include having a designated client advisor and immediate liquidity ("no need to wait for funds to settle, buy up to $10,000,000 of Bitcoin immediately").
This is hugely bullish news for Bitcoin since this report shows that it is no longer confined to young and technologically-savvy people. With a broader range of investors entering the market, Bitcoin is en route to experiencing widespread adoption.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The virus is spreading
The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.
LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.
ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.
ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.