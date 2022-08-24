The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says.
"Some have joked that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is 'a solution looking for a problem.' While I may not be an outright fan of CBDCs, I think the detractors unfairly downplay the potential merits," Olli Rehn, governor of the Bank of Finland said during a panel at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday.
Central banks around the world are exploring the benefits of CBDCs, and some like China and Nigeria have succeeded in launching one. The European Central Bank (ECB), the apex bank of the European Union (EU), is still in the middle of an experiment into a digital euro, set to wrap up in October 2023. The bank's public communication on a digital euro so far has involved lambasting crypto over perceived dangers and risks while praising the merits of a digital euro issued by the ECB.
Rehn too cautioned against potential risks of transitioning to a more digital economy as demonstrated by the growth in crypto markets over the last five years. The high volatility of crypto assets means monetary policy can "only explain a small part" of their overall price movement, according to Rehn.
"Central banks must prepare for a digital future in which demand for cash as a medium of exchange may decrease, requiring the convertibility of private money into cash to be complemented by convertibility into central bank digital money. And we should recall that solid and safe access to central bank money is the foundation for price and financial stability," Rehn said.
Rehn closely echoed the ECB's previous statements on how a digital euro can help assure central banks always act as the anchor of the EU monetary system.
"This would be the primary reason if the ECB were to decide to issue a digital euro," Rehn said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
XRP Price Forecast: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axiei Infinity price prints a strong 3-day bearish engulfing pattern. AXS price shows a sparse volume profile hiniting that bulls are uninterested. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $19.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.