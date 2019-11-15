- The crypto mining firm plans to collect $100 million from the IPO.
- Canaan will be the first China-based mining firm to witness public trading in the US.
Canaan Creative, a Chinese cryptocurrency mining giant, has recently announced terms for its United States initial public offering (IPO), which is scheduled later this month. According to a report by Renaissance Capital, Canaan Creative announced its plans to gather $100 million. The mining giant would reportedly offer 10 million American depositary shares (ADS) at a price range from $9 to $11. As a result, the company’s overall market value will be around $1.6 billion, with an enterprise value of $1.4 billion.
ADS is a US dollar-denominated equity share of a foreign-based firm available for purchase on an American stock exchange. Back in October, Canaan Creative filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an IPO intended to raise $400 million, expecting to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CAN. Canaan will be the first China-based mining firm to witness public trading in the US if they are successful.
As a part of the registration process to conduct IPO in the US, Canaan declared its Q3 net profit, which was 94 million yuan ($13 million). The company has raised about $134 million in the first nine months of 2019. However, the weaker performance earlier has led to a total comprehensive income loss of around $31 million.
Along with Bitmain and Yibang International, Canaan is one of the three major Chinese crypto mining companies. Canaan had previously tried to launch an IPO in Hong Kong and China but failed miserably due to regulatory pressures. Bitmain, which enjoys a 75% market share of the crypto hardware market worldwide, also attempted to complete an IPO but in vain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline after a consolidation period
Bitcoin crashed below $8,700 and tested $8,550 during early Asian hours on Thursday. The coin moved outside the recent range and extended the downside into the end of the week. BTC/USD has lost 2% since the beginning of the day and 1% in recent 24 hours.
Altcoin segment: bullish war drums
Sunny King, the creator of the consensus protocol Proof of Stake (PoS), has stated in a recent interview that Bitcoin has a vital role as a reference value in the crypto-verse, but that the highest growth potential is in the Altcoin segment.
ETH/USD hovers around $185.00, vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD is trading at $185.27 at the time of writing, having recovered from the intraday low of $184.11. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Thursday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD smashes below critical support of $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP extended thee sell-off to $0.2633 on Thursday. The coin is moving in sync with the market, controlled by bearish sentiments. A sustainable move below $0.2700 support bodes ill for XRP's short-term forecast, making it vulnerable to further losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.