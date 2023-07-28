Crypto market’s double trick

Share:

Bitcoin fell 77% and then rose 101%. Is it the start of the new bull run? It may be so. However, this chart doesn’t look like an uptrend, does it? Let’s figure out what is up on the chart and what’s the matter with Bitcoin and the rest of crypto.

We are now quite close to a vital point on the chart. Not because we would seek long trades here but because there are substantial liquidity pools above and beyond the current price. Undoubtedly, there is room for growth. The $32.50K-37.60K area is a price magnet. We are in the local uptrend, and opening short trades without some severe reason is not a thing any wise trader would do.

On the other hand, the price has been rising for the last nine months, and the correction of this trend should come sooner or later. On-chain data indicates the upcoming plunge, too. Even positive news from the SEC-Ripple lawsuit and the ETF sector doesn’t help the market.

We are in such a state that opening long trades may be as risky as opening short ones.

How it usually works

When you see one green candle after another on a weekly timeframe – the best you can do is to stand up and don’t touch your trading terminal. Let the market work for you. If you are a short trader, then you can only count on a correction, not a trend change.

However, people don’t think this way. Subconsciously we want to outplay the market and everyone on the market. Many people start acting like some kind of visionary or prophet, saying, “This time, the market will reverse, I’m sure. Here is my RSI divergence and bearish MACD.” Sounds interesting, doesn’t work.

This article states that the market has been rising since November 2022. It ignored banking crises, inflation, and rate hikes. How come?

On the chart above, we put a cross on the chart. This cross represents the point in time when everyone starts looking at the crypto market from a bearish perspective. The FTX crash, dozens of lawsuits, FUD, and USDT death rumors. Altogether this chain of events caused most people to open short trades and wait for $10K per coin.

When everyone is selling, the price is rising. When everyone is buying, the price is falling. That’s how the market works.

What to do now?

The market is in a state where short traders got seriously liquidated. As mentioned, Bitcoin has risen 101% since the lowest point of 2022. Even the most conservative short traders who don’t use leverage (except that short selling itself uses proprietary funds) lost their initial capital and most likely admitted the downtrend is over. More and more market participants are saying the next bull run has started, and the only thing we can do here is to buy everything.

“ETFs will be approved very soon, and Bitcoin will move to $120K.” “Blackrock will push Bitcoin above $100K.” “Halving is close. Bitcoin has no other choice but to skyrocket.” It’s funny that nobody was optimistic when the BTC was close to $15K, but the market is full of euphoria near the critical resistance area.

We don’t want to put our beliefs on the chart and persuade you of things that are not happening. The market is really overbought, but we need to see a solid confirmation of a downtrend before saying that we will continue to fall.

The decline to $27K and a reversal from the level would mean Bitcoin will likely attempt to collect liquidity near the resistance of 35K. So we would seek long trades at $27K and short trades near $35K. It’s important to wait for reversal before entering any direction, especially short selling.

The advance to the resistance of $35K right away is much less likely, but it still may happen. In this case, we would wait for a trend to change and then seek short trades. This is the unwanted scenario as it demands to wait for several more weeks.

Don't forget to check the overall trend directions. Otherwise, you will be confused with all that unnecessary news and events that should bother you.

