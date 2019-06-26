Crypto market update: How did the top three coins react to the Coinbase outage
- Coinbase’s platform went down for a brief moment around 20:45 UTC this Wednesday.
- Top three coins faced dips following the outage.
Coinbase, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, went down for a brief moment around 20:45 UTC this Wednesday. According to Coinbase’s status page, they faced outages across its website, mobile apps and API, though its internal systems appeared to be functional during that period. As a result, the top three coins faced dips following the outage.
BTC/USD 15-min chart
BTC/USD plummeted and lost $1,860 in 15 mins as price went down from $13,660 to $11,800. Following this drop, the price recovered to $12,735 in the next 15-min session, before the bears stepped in again. The bears took the price back down to $11,800, negating the bullish recovery. Since then, the bulls stepped up and took the price up to $13,290.
ETH/USD 15-min chart
ETH/USD was trading around $362 before the price crashed to $323.50 within 15 mins. After that, the bulls took the price up to $337.15 before the bears took over and dropped the price down to $319.75. After that, the price has gone up to $342.
XRP/USD 15-min chart
XRP/USD went down from $0.485 to $0.462. After that, the bulls recovered it to $0.472 however, the bears then dropped the price to $0.45. XRP/USD then recovered to $0.463 over subsequent sessions.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.