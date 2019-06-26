Crypto market update: How did the top three coins react to the Coinbase outage

Coinbase’s platform went down for a brief moment around 20:45 UTC this Wednesday.

Top three coins faced dips following the outage.

Coinbase, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, went down for a brief moment around 20:45 UTC this Wednesday. According to Coinbase’s status page, they faced outages across its website, mobile apps and API, though its internal systems appeared to be functional during that period. As a result, the top three coins faced dips following the outage.

BTC/USD 15-min chart

BTC/USD plummeted and lost $1,860 in 15 mins as price went down from $13,660 to $11,800. Following this drop, the price recovered to $12,735 in the next 15-min session, before the bears stepped in again. The bears took the price back down to $11,800, negating the bullish recovery. Since then, the bulls stepped up and took the price up to $13,290.

ETH/USD 15-min chart

ETH/USD was trading around $362 before the price crashed to $323.50 within 15 mins. After that, the bulls took the price up to $337.15 before the bears took over and dropped the price down to $319.75. After that, the price has gone up to $342.

XRP/USD 15-min chart

XRP/USD went down from $0.485 to $0.462. After that, the bulls recovered it to $0.472 however, the bears then dropped the price to $0.45. XRP/USD then recovered to $0.463 over subsequent sessions.

