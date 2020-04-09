Crypto Market Update: Galaxy Digital lost $33 million in Q4 2019, Mike Novorgatz still bets on Bitcoin growth

- Cryptocurrency market hibernates in tight ranges.
- Mike Novogratz sees strong growth by the end of the year.
Galaxy Digital lost $33 million in Q4, but the founder of the Fund, Mike Novogratz stays optimistic and believes that Bitcoin's price will increase to the end of the year.
According to the official press release, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company registered a net comprehensive loss of $32.7 million, which is an improvement when compared to $97.0 million of losses for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The company explained that the losses had been caused by operating expenses and trading operations.
Commenting on the results, the CEO of the fund Mike Novogratz, said:
"Galaxy Digital entered 2020 with significant operational momentum in our three operating businesses of Trading, Asset Management and Advisory Services, and I am proud of how our dedicated team is now navigating the unprecedented global economic dislocation driven by Covid-19. The digital asset and cryptocurrency market has seen significant volatility and de-risking in the past several weeks, similar to other growth and safe-haven asset classes, as investors prioritized liquidity above all. In this market environment, we continue to focus on the safety of our people, trading nimbly, and sharing differentiated insights with our institutional clients and counterparties."
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above $7,300. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis. A failure to move above $7,500 may create short-term bearish trend and push BTC towards critical $7,000.
ETH/USD has lost 1.5% since the beginning of the day to trade at $171.00 at the time of writing. The coin retains short-term bearish bias amid low volatility; however, in the long-run, ETH is still on recovery track as long as it stays above $150.00
XRP/USD is hovering below the psychological barrier of $0.2000. The coin mamanged to recovery from Wednesday's low of $0.1916, but the upside is limited. The key local resistance is created by the upper line of a triangle pattern at $0.2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.
TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.