Crypto market update: Bulls on the charge as market scales new heights
- Top three coins make positive gains in the early hours of Friday.
- Monero (XMR) is the biggest winner of the day so far.
The bulls are on the move this Friday as the coins are all scaling new heights. The top three coins are performing exceptionally well, so let’s take a closer look at them. After that, we will reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): The price has gone down up $9,535 to $9,745 in the early hours of Friday. This Thursday was also very profitable for BTC/USD holders as the price went up from $9,285 to $9,530. The next logical step for the bulls will be $10,000.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD have accelerated the price so far this Friday. The price has gone up from $272 to $282.50. The bulls will want to have enough momentum to take the price up to $300.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD is the only coin among the top three, which had a bearish Thursday, as the price fell from $0.435 to $0.43. This Friday has been a positive one for the bulls as they have taken the price up to $0.438.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Monero (XMR) is the biggest winner of the day so far as its price has gone up by 7.2% and is currently trading for $107.70.
- Ethereum (ETH) is up next with a 4.95% price increase.
- IOTA (IOT) is the biggest loser among the top 20 as its price fell by 2.21% and is currently trading for $0.427.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.