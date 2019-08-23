Crypto market update: Bulls march back into the market after two straight days of bearish domination

- Ethereum Classic and IOTA records double-digit profits after massively bullish day.
- Stellar is the only coin among the top 20, which has recorded losses in the last 24 hours.
Following two straight bearish sessions, the bulls roared back violently. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD went up from $10,126.65 to $10,160 so far this Thursday. The bulls roared back after Bitcoin dropped below $10,000 to $9,750 during the day.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went up from $187.40 to $193 after reaching a low of $182.65. This bullish action followed two straight bearish days.
- Ripple: XRP/USD bulls finally had some respite after three straight bearish days. During Thursday, the price went up from $0.266 to $0.272.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) was the biggest winner of the day with a 22.81% increase in price. It is currently trading for $7.36.
- IOTA (IOT) went up by 11.35% and is trading for $0.266.
- Stellar (XLM) was the only one among the top 20 to record any losses. It went down by 2.87% and is trading for $0.066.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000. The move from the recent low at $9,757 has brightened investors’ hope after Bitcoin plunged from levels marginally under $11,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery
The widespread recovery staged on Thursday appears to be pre-maturely stalling. Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have spent all the batteries after tackling $10,200 resistance and its immediate retreat is once again, is dragging the crypto market down.
NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store
NEO is trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour is establishing as support currently at $9.78 while the 100 SMA 4-hour is limiting movement north at $10.23.
Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?
After testing the support at $180, Ethereum is in a recovery trajectory towards the critical $200. Although, reports have indicated that Ethereum breaking away from the altcoin s to become independent crypto like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...