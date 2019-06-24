Crypto market update: Bitcoin bulls knocking at $11,000-level, rest of the market fails to follow suit
- BTC/USD is currently trending at $10,920 as it looks to return to the $11,000 level.
- NEO/USD was the biggest winner among the top 20 with a 3% increase in price.
Bitcoin bulls crept up this Monday as they look to re-enter the $11,000 for the first time since March 2018. The rest of the market, however, had a mixed day. While the majority of the top 20 saw red, there were some, like NEO, who saw a profitable day. Let’s take a look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD has gone up from $10,840 to $10,920 this Monday. Currently, the bulls are focussed on overcoming the $11,000 level. They will want to gather enough momentum to get past the barrier before the market closes.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation. Following Sunday’s bearish movement, the bulls managed to eke out a victory this Monday. ETH/USD has gone up slightly from $307.30 to $308.40.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD has had two bearish days in a row. This Monday, the price has gone down from $0.4688 to $0.4625. Before that, on Sunday, XRP/USD had gone down from $0.476 to $0.469.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Neo (NEO) is the biggest winner as its price has gone up by 3% and is currently trading for $17.63
- Cosmos (ATOM) has gone down by 5.41% and is selling for $6.56.
- Litecoin (LTC) has gone down by 4.57% and is trading for $133.52.
