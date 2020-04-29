- The digital assets have been growing strongly on Wednesday
- The recent movements reflect the growth of confidence in the market
- Bitcoin stays above $8,000, while major altcoins are hitting new highs.
The cryptocurrency market is on fire. Bitcoin rushed above $8,000 amid strong bullish sentiments following a forceful breakthrough in ETH/USD and XRP/USD. Both coins hit new April highs and continued moving forward. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased by 5 billion in a matter of hours to $232 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $147 billion.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD broke free from a tight range and settled well above critical $8,000. This former resistance created by a combination of 61.8% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and daily SMA200, now serves as strong support. The price of the first digital coin has gained over 5% since the start of the day. BTC/USD is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid expanding volatility.
ETH/USD tested $210.00 before retreating to $208.70 by press time. The second-largest coin has gained over 6% since the start of the day and led the bullish rally on Wednesday. Now that $200.00 is out of the way, ETH bulls may focus on the next target of $250.00
XRP/USD jumped above $0.2000 on Tuesday and hit $0.2200 on Wednesday before retreating to $0.2170 by press time. The coin is moving with a strong bullish bias amid high volatility, 6% higher from this time on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
