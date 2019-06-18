Crypto market update: Bears strike back as market sees red
- The top three coins all saw pretty significant losses this Tuesday.
- Tezos (XTZ) was the biggest loser among the top 20 coins, with a 6.5% drop in price.
The bears came in strong this Tuesday as the entire crypto market saw red. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD went down from $9,330 to $9,104 this Tuesday. The good news for holders is the fact that the $9,100 support line is holding steady, at least of now.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went down significantly from $274.20 to $263.25 this Tuesday, charting a 4% decrease in price.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD bulls failed at the $0.45-level as the price went down from $0.448 to $0.427, charting a 4.7% decrease in price.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Binance Coin (BNB) was the only coin which saw any profit. BNB/USD went up by 1.88% and is currently priced at $34.54.
- Tezos (XTZ) went down by 6.5% and is currently priced at $1.22.
- Cosmos (ATOM) went down by 5.74% and is currently priced at $6.61.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.