Cryptocurrencies were retracing yesterday after a very bullish monday. Now most of them are touching their supports. Algo (-7.88%) and Bitcoin SV (-4%) were the most bearish among the top lot.

The market capitalization is slightly below $220 billion, and the 24H traded volume descended to $26 billion. LINK(+7.8%) and MONA (+6.09%) are the tokens with the highest advances today.

The current ranking of market dominance is as follows:

1.- BTC: 67.55%

2.- ETH: 9.62%

3.- XRP: 4.85%

5.- BCH: 1.82%

6.- LTC: 1.60%

7.- EOS: 1.24%

Others: 14.32%

Hot News

Facebook Libra is facing the possibility that major supporters Visa and Mastercard quit the project, according to a tweet posted by The Wall Street Journal today.

Giant financial services firm Morningstar is planning to offer an evaluation system and ratings for digital debt securities, to improve the credibility of the sector. This new service could boost the migration of a $117 trillion debt securities market to blockchain-driven products. Currently, these products are maintained by custodians.

Leaked Zuckerberg's speech shows Facebook's overall plan with Libra. Among other goals, it stands Zuckemberg's ambition to make Libra a global currency, as feared by US and European financial authorities. He also stated they were rolling out in Mexico and India, and they look to have it roll out in as many places as they can.

Binance and Polychaiun are founding a crypto-friendly bank to be opened in Malta in 2020.

"Crypto will take over the world, and we need full banking services," she told CoinDesk. "We want to be that pillar of banking for the ecosystem to support how it gets done. If anything, [we're learning] how to wean off traditional banking and getting crypto to be that platform."

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been retracing the last hours after having made a double top at about $8,500. Now, the price has touched the $8,200, which also had a confluence with the Bollinger mean line and has made a bounce that is currently developing. The scenario we devised yesterday is developing as we thought. Now, the price should challenge the $8,500 again to cross to a new higher high and also test the upper line of the ascending channel.

Ethereum

Ethereum is following a path very similar to the one Bitcoin is making. After a rejection of the 200-period MA, the price searched a fair price value, represented by the mean line of the Bollinger band. Currently is also showing some buying activity, while the MACD warns that the correction might not be over.

On this bullish scenario, we see the price touching the upper trendline of the channel (about $188). If the scenario fails, we see support on the base of the channel (close to $172).

Ripple

Ripple behaved more bearish than it was meant to be. After more than 50% retracement, the price is still acting weak and seems to continue doing lower lows. On the other hand, the price is touching a consolidation region, so there is little room for more drops, unless a selling impulse drives it below $0.23, the last bottom made in September.

To acknowledge a new bullish leg, we have to wait for a buying candle driving the price above $0.255 again.

ATOM

Atom is moving upwards after suffering last drops in the last half of September. Now the price seems to have a support at $2.42 and is making a morning star formation. So, we think there is room for more upside.

