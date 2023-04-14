Share:

As mentioned and highlighted on April 04 (CLICK HERE), Crypto market remains bullish and there can be room for more upside within a projected five-wave bullish cycle.

Looking at the updated Crypto total market cap chart, we can now see a decisive break above base channel resistance line, which is strong indication that we are in wave 3 of (3) of a five-wave bullish impulse. So, as long as the price is above 1.175 invalidation level, we have to be aware of more upside, just watch out for 4th wave pullbacks that can retest that base channel upper line as a support.

