As mentioned and highlighted on April 04 (CLICK HERE), Crypto market remains bullish and there can be room for more upside within a projected five-wave bullish cycle.
Looking at the updated Crypto total market cap chart, we can now see a decisive break above base channel resistance line, which is strong indication that we are in wave 3 of (3) of a five-wave bullish impulse. So, as long as the price is above 1.175 invalidation level, we have to be aware of more upside, just watch out for 4th wave pullbacks that can retest that base channel upper line as a support.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
