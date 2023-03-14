Crypto market made an impulsive five-wave recovery from November 2022 lows, which in Elliott wave theory indicates for the bottom and bullish reversal. Well, after recent A-B-C corrective setback and strong bounce from projected support, we can easily expect a bullish continuation.
Looking at the 4-hour Crypto total market cap chart, we can see nice and clean bullish picture that can easily send the price higher, ideally within a new five-wave bullish impulse. However, ahead of important US CPI report today, be aware of a pullback in wave 2 that can retest 1.0T support before the uptrend resumes.
We talked about Crypto market, specifically Bitcoin and Ethereum in our yesterday's March 13 2023 Live Webinar shared below:
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
Solana price could crash 21% if this accumulation pattern breaks
Solana price (SOL) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as investors took advantage of the dip to buy SOL at a discount. The token’s price action is defined by higher highs and higher lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price (BTC) is at crossroads after flipping key resistance levels into support, but now the bullish momentum is wearing out. After finding a pivot and scaling a northward attack, the flagship crypto was on course to break out of a months-long consolidation zone.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.