Crypto market made an impulsive five-wave recovery from November 2022 lows, which in Elliott wave theory indicates for the bottom and bullish reversal. Well, after recent A-B-C corrective setback and strong bounce from projected support, we can easily expect a bullish continuation.

Looking at the 4-hour Crypto total market cap chart, we can see nice and clean bullish picture that can easily send the price higher, ideally within a new five-wave bullish impulse. However, ahead of important US CPI report today, be aware of a pullback in wave 2 that can retest 1.0T support before the uptrend resumes.

We talked about Crypto market, specifically Bitcoin and Ethereum in our yesterday's March 13 2023 Live Webinar shared below:

