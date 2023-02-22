Bitcoin set to break through
Market picture
Bitcoin once again failed to break through the $25K level. Initial technical resistance was later supported by strong negative momentum in US equity indices, where the Nasdaq100 lost 2.5%.
On the weekly timeframe, the local situation looks like the market's inability to move into a bullish phase, as bitcoin sells off on touching the 50- and 200-week moving averages. Without a bullish reversal in the coming days, be prepared for another pullback to the $17.5K or even $16.5K area.
Glassnode notes that bitcoin is holding up well in the face of current market dynamics and regulatory pressure and attributes this to a change in participant behaviour. The buy-the-dip pattern has re-emerged among short-term investors. However, the number of "whale" addresses with balances of 1,000 BTC or more has fallen to mid-2019 levels, indicating that the retail sector is acting as a buying driver and the whales are selling.
News background
According to Bloomberg, Chinese authorities have tacitly supported Hong Kong's initiative to establish a blockchain industry development centre in the metropolis. Companies previously operating in mainland China can now register in Hong Kong.
Despite rising prices, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) estimated that the average retail investor would lose around half of their bitcoin investment between 2015 and 2022. The BIS reiterated its call for global coordination in cryptocurrency regulation, warning of the risks of increased spillover effects on the global financial system.
The Litecoin blockchain has introduced a counterpart to the Ordinals protocol, which allows users to post various objects in images, text, video, and other formats.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why the crypto China narrative is not bullish for Bitcoin and Ethereum prices
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have nosedived since February 21 but experts believe the "crypto China narrative," emerging from Hong Kong's liberal attitude towards cryptocurrency businesses and trading, could come to the rescue.
Ethereum whales take a raincheck as ETH price looks to undo recent gains
Ethereum (ETH) price lacked the initiative to break out of a bullish pennant formation that was birthed between February 13 and 21 and now risks a reversal and the start of a new bearish phase.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A trend-surfers market
The crypto market is witnessing considerable resistance ear current price levels. Although skepticism has run hot during the uptrend, it may finally be time for bulls to begin securing profit.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.