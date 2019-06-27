Crypto market overview: Market records double-digit losses as bears celebrate a triumphant Thursday

BTC/USD lost a little over $3,000 in 24 hours.

Multiple factors combined to make the crypto market go on a downward plunge.

This Thursday has turned out to be a historically bearish day for the crypto market. Three factors combined to make the market go on a downward spiral:

Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.

Top three coins

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC/USD lost nearly $3,000 in 24 hours and is currently trading for $10,940. Despite the losses, BTC/USD is still going to end up with a profitable month.

Ethereum (ETH): After reaching a high of $342, ETH/USD bears stepped in and brought the market down to $297, breaking past the $300 support line in the process.

Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD has gone down from $0.461 to $0.408 this Thursday. This is the third consecutive bearish day in a row.

Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)