Crypto Market Overview: Market plunges this Wednesday
- The top three coins all saw significant losses.
- Bitcoin SV is the only coin in the top 20 which saw any gains.
Wednesday turned out to be a heavily bearish day for the crypto space. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all experienced a heavily bearish day. NEM and Neo were the two biggest losers among the top 20 coins while Bitcoin SV is the only coin which saw any gains.
Top Three Coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD went down from $7,960 to $7,800, charting a 2% decrease in price. The bulls have failed to breach the $8,000 for the third day in a row.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD charted a 3.13% decrease as its price went down from $255 to $245.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went down from $0.397 to $0.378 as the bulls failed miserably at the $0.4 level again.
Biggest Winners and Losers (among top 20 coins)
- NEM (XEM): NEM was the biggest loser among the top 20 coins as it saw a 7.4% drop in value. It is currently priced at $0.082.
- Neo (NEO): Neo went down up 6.93% as it is currently trading for $11.49.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV): Bitcoin SV was the only winner among the top 20 as it went up by 2.2%. It is currently trading for $101.07.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.