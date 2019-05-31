Crypto market overview: Bulls make a comeback
- Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all go up in price.
- EOS is the biggest winner among the top 20 coins.
Following a crash in price this Thursday, the bulls roared back this Friday in an attempt to recover the price. While the prices may not have fully recovered, it is worth noting that majority of the coins (especially the top three) recovered quite a significant chunk of their value. Let's look at how things turned out for the top three coins and the biggest winners and losers of the day.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin went up from $8,280 to $8,540, going up by 3.14%. Over the day, BTC/USD reached a low of $8,111.50 and highs of $8,585.
- Ethereum went up from $254 to $265.50.going up by 4.5%. ETH/USD reached lows of $245 and highs of $267.
- Ripple went up from $0.418 to $0.439, going up by 5%. XRP/USD achieved a low of $0.407 and a high of $0.44.
Biggest winners and losers of the day (top 20 coins)
- EOS went up by a staggering 10% and is currently priced at $8.25. The price probably got boosted by its Coinbase listing.
- IOTA went up by 5.6% after news came out that it is now available over-the-counter on Cumberland exchange, a DRW company and one of the world's leading crypto OTC. It is priced at $0.509.
- NEM went up by 5.15% and is priced at $0.095.
