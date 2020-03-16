All major coins resumed the sell-off during early hours on Monday

Tezos and Chainlink are the worst-performers with 23% losses on a daily basis.



Bitcoin and all major altcoins are deep in red, nursing double-digit losses amid another sell-of on the global markets. The total market capitalization has reduced to $135 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $132 billion. The market is vulnerable to further losses as investors are wary of strong price volatility and seek safe places for their assets.

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin dropped below $4,500 on Monday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $4.730, down 12% in recent 24 hours. Bitcoin's volatility has increased, while the trading volumes spiked to $40.5 billion. From the short-term perspective, BTC/USD is moving within the bearish trend.

Ethereum stopped within a whisker of $100.00 and recovered to $107.90 by press time. The second-largest virtual coin has lost over 15% in recent 24 hours, and 13% since the beginning of Monday.

Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.1400 to trade at $0.1375 by press time. The third-largest coin has been trading with bearish bias during early Asian hours expanding shrinking volatility.

The biggest market-movers:

Tezos (XTZ) and Chainlink (LINK) are the biggest losers out of top 20. The coins have lost over 23% in recent 24 hours. Monero (XMR) is down 19%, other altc0ins are also deep in red.

No coin retains positive bias thus far.

