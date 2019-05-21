Crypto Market Overview: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple bulls fail at critical levels
- BTC/USD fails at $8,000-level again.
- Bitcoin SV goes up by 55%.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all failed at key levels this Tuesday. Bitcoin SV turned out to be the biggest winner of the day along with Binance coin (among the top 20 coins).
Top Three Coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD failed at the key $8,000 level again as the price went down from $8.014 to $7,960. The bulls managed to take the price up to a high of $8,112 before the bears took the price down to $7,960 within two hours.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD bulls took the price up from $252.75 to $256 but they still failed at the $260 level. The price reached a high of $264 before the bears entered the market.
- Ripple: XRP/USD reached a high of $0.409 before going down to $0.398. Ripple bulls are struggling hard to remain above $0.40.
Biggest Winners and Losers
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is easily the biggest winner of the day. It got pumped up to 55% on the back of Craig Wright securing Bitcoin’s Whitepaper registration copyright. BSV/USD is currently priced at $97.15.
- Binance Coin (BNB) went up by 7.75% and is priced at $31.41.
- NEM (XEM) went down by 2.07% and is priced at $0.087.
